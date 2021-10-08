Caixa releases withdrawal of the 6th installment for the new group; see calendar

This Friday, 10/08, Caixa resumes the release of withdrawals related to 6th installment of emergency aid. The grant, as before, is being staggered based on the beneficiary’s birthday month. Thus, those born in May can already, this Friday, redeem the value at lottery agencies and also at banking correspondents.

It is noteworthy that the 6th cycle of transfers to beneficiaries of the family allowance has already been finalized. For this target audience, withdrawals are allowed from the same period for deposits. In case of any doubts or problems, it is possible to obtain more information through Caixa’s telephone center at number 111 (service is between 7:00 am and 10:00 pm).

There is also the option of making quick and punctual queries on the bank’s and Dataprev’s website. Remembering that the amounts of the sixth installment of emergency aid remain in the same range as the previous ones. Transfers vary according to the family composition of beneficiaries. Household mothers receive R$375 per month, while those who live alone receive R$150.

In other cases, the payment was defined in the amount of R$ 250. This without any possibility of accumulation. In our article, you can find more details about the schedule for withdrawals of the 6th installment.

Withdrawal of the 6th installment of emergency aid: calendar

This Friday, the release of withdrawals will be made for beneficiaries who were born in May. Members of CadÚnico and enrolled in emergency aid since last year, in this way, can withdraw the money from the following deadlines: