Calleri and Luciano clarify discussion on São Paulo’s penalty against Santos; watch the bid

The São Paulo strikers, Calleri and Luciano, had a brief disagreement when Raphael Claus signaled a penalty for Tricolor in the first stage of the draw against Santos, by the Brasileirão.

When the maximum penalty was confirmed, shirt 30 had placed the ball at the cal mark. However, Luciano arrived with another ball, asking to hit. It was then that the bickering between the two began.

The shirt 11 explained that he is the official collector when Reinaldo is not available, and pointed out that the Argentine asked to hit.

– After Reinaldo, we have this confidence, we train. Calleri asked to take the penalty and score the goal. I’m here to help everyone, of course I wanted to hit, but he asked and scored – said Luciano.

Calleri then thanked her companion for letting him take the penalty.

– I really appreciate Luciano. I wanted to score a goal, I hadn’t played for a long time, but it’s all his (pointing to Luciano). Calleri said.

After the goal, Luciano was the first to embrace Calleri, who scored his first goal for São Paulo in his second spell at the Morumbi club.