Camaquã has new schedules for vaccination against Covid-19

This Thursday (07) afternoon, the Municipal Health Department, through the municipality’s immunizations sector, informs the change in the times of vaccination against Covid-19 in Camaquã, as well as the dates to be benefited with the second dose.

The main change occurs in the opening hours for the population, from Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 11:30 am, in the afternoon from 12:00 pm to 4:30 pm, on Tuesdays and Thursdays the hours are extended until 8:00 pm.

Those who need the second dose of Butantan/CoronaVac follow the pre-determined date in pencil on the vaccine card, for Fiocruz/AstraZeneca the second dose will cover people who took the first dose until July 22nd.

For the second dose of Pfizer, those who received the first dose until the 15th of August will be considered. Vaccinations are taking place at the Viégas Immunization Center.

first dose

Adolescents from 12 to 17 years of age continue to be vaccinated with the application of the Pfizer vaccine.

Adolescents between 12 and 15 years old will only receive the immunizing agent, accompanied by their parents or guardians.

third dose

The teams are applying the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, only to people over 60 years of age, as long as 6 months have passed since the application of the second dose, as well as to health professionals, following the same time determined, that is, 6 months after being vaccinated with the second dose.

The additional dose is being applied to people with immunosuppression, 28 days after the application of the second dose.