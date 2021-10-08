Camila Pitanga rebuts criticism for dating a man: ‘B in the acronym is not for Beyoncé’

Actress dated Beatriz Coelho for almost 2 years before starting to have a relationship with Patrick Pessoa

Reproduction/Instagram/caiapitanga/07.10.2021 Camila Pitanga said she is bisexual after being something of criticism on social media



The actress Camila Pitanga he countered the criticism he began to receive on social media after taking up a relationship with philosophy professor Patrick Pessoa. The artist had her sexuality questioned, as her last relationship was with a woman, the artisan Beatriz Coelho. At the time she took over this relationship, the subject generated great repercussions, as it was the first time she had publicly stated that she was dating a woman. They were together for almost two years and the breakup happened in December of last year. When confirming that she is dating the philosophy professor, many people found it strange and, on social networks, the artist responded with a provocation.

“Guys, the letter B of the acronym is not from Beyonce is not?! Love and be happy. I am,” wrote Camila on Twitter. In the acronym LGBTQIA+, the letter B represents bisexuals. Patrick, currently Camila’s, holds a Ph.D. in philosophy from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and teaches postgraduate studies at the Fluminense Federal University (UFF). A theatrical critic, he will release a book on the subject in November this year. Besides Patrick and Beatriz, Camila has already dated the actor Rafael Rocha and was married to the director Claudio Amaral Peixoto, with whom he has a daughter, Antônia Peixoto, 13 years old.