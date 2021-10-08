Can headache remedies create tolerance or addiction? – 10/08/2021

Unbalanced diet, hours in front of the screens, insufficient sleep: there are countless everyday factors that favor headaches and, consequently, contribute to the continuous use of analgesics. And then comes the good old habit of resorting to over-the-counter pain relievers, those that can be found on the shelves of pharmacies and drugstores without the need for a prescription to be sold.

But there are people who exaggerate and end up using this feature quite often. And the fear of becoming dependent or of the body “getting used to” the medication is there—but unfounded. “Unlike analgesics derived from morphine and indicated for patients with severe pain, over-the-counter ones do not generate tolerance or dependence”, says Eliezer Barreiro, professor at the Institute of Biomedical Sciences at UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro).

The specialist warns, however, that taking this medication can become a habit and aggravate the true cause of pain. “That’s because without a diagnosis, there is no treatment or any medical follow-up”, he explains. There is still another problem: pain can be considered secondary—when it is a symptom of another problem, often considered serious such as tumors, bleeding, and aneurysms.

At this point, the habit of increasing the dose or betting on a more potent pain reliever can mask a condition that requires expert help. In addition, there are other health risks: the liver, for example, ends up suffering an overload, since the organ is responsible for metabolizing this type of medication. In addition, the cardiovascular system can also be affected, with possible contraction of blood vessels and increased blood pressure.

“Analgesics also change the perception of the brain’s pain center and studies indicate that abusive use can, for example, end up making primary pain chronic, those that are not linked to other health conditions”, emphasizes Livia Almeida Dutra, neurologist and Professor at the Albert Einstein Israeli Faculty of Health Sciences, in São Paulo.

How much is too much?

Whether it is to minimize their own pain or even find it difficult to access the health service, it is a fact that most people do not seek medical help when they feel a headache and end up resorting to analgesics when the discomfort appears. Although it is a common practice, self-medication is not innocent: in addition to not being recommended by specialists, it is not free from risks and exaggerations can, yes, happen.

“We can say that the use of analgesics is considered abusive when the use exceeds the mark of 15 days a month for more than three months”, explains Dutra. The doctor reinforces the guidance that a professional should be sought to advise on treatments and the necessary changes in lifestyle to control the condition.

The excess exists not only in the dose: in an attempt to relieve pain, some people still use two or more different analgesics together. “What we find in pharmacies are standardized formulas, individually tested. Therefore, the recommendation is never to deliberately associate them”, justifies Eliezer.

How to minimize the risks

Okay, no one here is telling you to throw away the painkillers that are in your closet at home — even because this type of medication can, yes, be used to relieve pain in a timely manner. In these cases, it is essential that the use is made rationally and that the individual reads the medicine’s package insert in order to be informed about the correct form of administration. “It is essential to respect the dose and interval recommended by the manufacturer”, says Miriam Monteiro, professor of the pharmacy course and researcher at the Drug Abuse Prevention Group at UFC (Federal University of Ceará).

The specialist also recommends that the person choose formulations that they already know or that they have used before and have not had any adverse reactions. “The use should also be for the shortest time possible,” he says. Again: unless there is medical advice, the use of two or more pain relievers at the same time is also not recommended. And, if there is no possibility of talking to a doctor, try to clear any doubts with the pharmacist.

Finally, it is worth remembering that the daily routine has a great influence on the intensity and frequency of headaches. Therefore, it is important to try to establish causal relationships that help to identify possible triggers of pain crises and, thus, try to avoid them in order to manage the problem.