Can Thiaguinho and Fernanda Souza come back? sensitive responds

Thiaguinho and Fernanda Souza ended the eight-year relationship in 2019, however, many people are still rooting for the reconciliation of the two. Considered as one of the ideal couples by the public, the news of the divorce took many people by surprise, and the good relationship they have after the breakup is just one more reason for the shippers believe that they can get back together one day.

According to the sensitive Erica Dias, the click that the two lived ended: ”This is his second life, I see that he was not happy in love in past lives, he married twice and had three children in another life”, began the sensitive.

”I see that in this current life you will still be the father of a boy. There is no going back between him and Fernanda Souza, there is no love line between the two, what they lived together was something that was missing from past lives, the click between the two is over and I see that at the moment they do not want to have a new relationship”, said the sensitive.

Thiaguinho and ex-BBB live affair

If, on the one hand, the future of the former couple Thiaguinho and Fernanda Souza no longer exists, on the other hand, the pagodeiro has gone on with life and is in a new affair. It is the ex-BBB Carol Peixinho.

The two were seen sharing the same car while taking the second dose of covid-19 vaccine last month. Before that, the two took pictures with the same fan in Salvador, land of the influencer.

A print posted by Peixinho showing the direct showed that she and Thiaguinho exchange constant messages, and the pagodeiro is always giving likes to the digital influencer’s photos.

However, a source close to the singer revealed that Thiaguinho does not want serious commitment while the ex-BBB is willing to publicly assume the relationship. It is worth remembering that the musician did not assume any relationship after his divorce with Fernanda Souza in 2019.

