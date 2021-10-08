Canada will require proof of vaccination for travelers over 12 years old

Travelers over 12 years old who travel by train or plane through Canadian territory must present proof of vaccination, announced on Wednesday (6) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Under the new plan to combat covid-19 established by the Government of Canada, the requirement goes into effect on October 30th.

As of October 30th, people on planes and trains must be fully vaccinated. For a brief period, those in the process of getting vaccinated can show a negative molecular COVID-19 test. But by the end of November, everyone must be fully vaccinated – testing will not be an option. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 6, 2021

However, it will only be possible to travel with the presentation of a negative molecular test, performed up to 72 hours before the trip, until November 30, during the transition period to accommodate the changes.

Also according to the announcement from the Prime Minister’s office, the government is currently working to align requirements to the cruise ship industry, which should soon also require full vaccination of passengers for boarding.

Public sector workers, such as police officers, will also be required to be vaccinated by October 29th. Otherwise, they will be submitted on administrative leave without payment from November 15th.

Travelers who do not obey the rules or present false documents will have to pay a fine. For those traveling by train or ship, the value can reach 250 thousand Canadian dollars per day, about R$1.1 million. For tourists arriving by plane, the value is 5,000 Canadian dollars, or R$ 22,000.

Rules for entering the country

Since September 7, Brazilians can already tour Canada by air, sea or rail.

However, to be received upon arrival in the country, it is necessary to have no symptoms or signs of covid-19, to have been immunized with one of the vaccines recognized in the country, to have taken the last dose for at least 14 days, to send digital proof of vaccination through the ArriveCAN platform and submit a negative PCR test within 72 hours prior to arrival, if you have not yet had the disease.

In addition, for those who had covid-19, it is valid to present a test that proves the infection in the last 14 to 180 days instead of the negative PCR in the 72 hours prior to boarding. Antigen tests are not accepted by border authorities.

There is no need to undergo additional testing upon arrival in Canadian territory, however, the local government will randomly select tourists who will be required to take a molecular test for covid-19 on their first day in the country to control the pandemic.

Canadian public health agencies recognize Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca/Covishield (produced in Brazil by Fiocruz) and Janssen vaccines. Visitors who completed the vaccination schedule for one of these immunizers will no longer need to comply with quarantine.

Children under the age of 12 who have not been vaccinated, if traveling with fully immunized parents or guardians, are also no longer required to comply with the 14-day quarantine, but must avoid crowding or group activities in the two weeks following disembarkation.