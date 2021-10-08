Candidiasis: what to do to prevent and treat vaginal infection – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Women’s health: candidiasis (Photo: Roberto Nickson / Unsplash)

With the arrival of warmer temperatures, during the last months of the year, cases of one of the diseases that mainly affect the health of the vagina increase: thrush. This infection can appear in the genital regions and is caused by the fungus. Candida albicans. Generally, this type of fungus lives in the human body and is part of the vaginal flora, but the immune system is able to prevent its exaggerated proliferation. However, when the body suffers some imbalance, microorganisms can reproduce in an exaggerated way, causing itching and discomfort in the region.

There are usually signs that make it possible to identify the problem immediately. “Swelling, itching, vulvar and vaginal inflammation, in addition to a whitish and dense secretion, are the main symptoms of thrush. It is easy to differentiate this secretion from the common discharge, as it does not cause itching”, explains gynecologist Camila Ramos. In addition, other symptoms such as pain or burning when urinating and during intimate contact may also contribute to the diagnosis. It is important to remember that only a specialized healthcare professional can prescribe medication for treatment, therefore consulting a gynecologist to assess the situation is necessary.

In some cases, inflammation in the region is recurrent, with four or more episodes occurring over a year, characterizing recurrent candidiasis. Camila informs that the recurrence of the infection is caused by some habits that are bad for intimate hygiene. “Among the actions that can cause an imbalance in the vaginal pH, there are vaginal showers, stress, the use of tight pants and no lack of ventilation in the region.”

To prevent thrush, especially if it recurs, it is best to wear cotton panties and try to wear less tight clothing. “Women who have a history of repetition can sleep without panties, with baggy shorts or a nightgown that leaves the area airy. It is also important not to use daily protector every day, considering that it can smother the vagina”, advises the doctor.

Regarding the hygiene routine, keeping the vaginal area clean with water and mild soap without odor is the ideal action. “Remember to rinse the genital area well so that no soap remains. For this, use the water from the shower and not the shower”, emphasizes Camila. Paying extra attention when using the bathroom is also important, she says, as it is wise to clean the front to back area to avoid spreading yeast or bacteria from the anus to the vagina or urinary tract.

One of the natural ways to prevent and treat thrush is to keep an eye on your diet. Foods low in sugar help the body to fight the growth of fungi, so prefer to eat citrus fruits, thyme, cucumber, garlic and onion, which also help to make the region less acidic. To drink, choose lemon flavored water or ginger tea, for example.