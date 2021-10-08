Carille points out mistakes, but sees Santos improve in classic: “Let’s get out of the uncomfortable zone” | saints

Santos has improved, but more needs to be done. This is the assessment of coach Fábio Carille after the draw against São Paulo by 1-1, this Thursday, at Morumbi, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The coach analyzed that there was technical growth of the team in relation to the last matches, but warned about the amount of errors in the derby.

– Regardless of the formation, and I did let the team looser in the second half, taking risks. We feel confident on the bench to do this, we have arrived more, and our decision-making, technically and with the ball in the foot, has to be better. We made a lot of mistakes when I played with three defenders and a four-line. We have to do the best, the best pass, so we can play better games. From the moment that, with technical and tactical work together, I will make it clear what the games will be. They’re getting better technically too, let’s grow more and get out of this uncomfortable zone – Analyzed the commander.

Carille also explained the entries of Vinícius Balieiro and Zanocelo in the vacancies of Danilo Boza and Diego Tardelli, who had been training as starters in the last week.

– Why the choice of Balieiro. With him on the field I trained other teams. I know he’s a defensive midfielder, he’s played at right-back, as a defender, he’s willful and fights. Santos has always had this type of player. At the time of Robinho and Diego we had Paulo Almeida, Adriano at the time of Neymar, recently Alison. The issue of Zanocelo, not only him, but other young people who are also asking for space – said Carille, who also highlighted that he has more options in the reserve bank.

– I see Santos with more options to work from the moment I arrived. In a little while, Robson, Kaiky, and that will get stronger. They fight for space. Zanocelo has been confident in training to put him in a big game like this – he amended.

Check out other excerpts from the interview:

Formation with three defenders

– It’s a system that gave a good result, and it started against Ceará, there. I thought there was a lack of people in midfield, and against Juventude I put Jean. It’s a system that they are enjoying, that is giving me confidence and that I can vary. There’s Balieiro, Boza, Wagner who have played as full-backs. I came to this game by changing the way I play. We believe, and they feel confident doing it, but regardless of training, when we grow up, we’ll look for victories.

start of game and penalty

– I haven’t seen the shot (penalty) yet on television, the bank is hard to get an idea. We started well, we scored the goal, but then we got lost. We made simple mistakes on the technical issue, and that also passes for the moment. It has to be my job and that of the committee to pass on patience and confidence for the athletes to yield more. But I really liked the delivery and the fight. If we didn’t fight here, the game could be bad. There are games that are going to be like that, and so we go up each step.

Fans in Vila Belmiro against Grêmio

– The crowd was really cool yesterday. It’s important, we have to work together. We are here with great dedication, and the fans are coming along. It is a group that works and is dedicated too much. The fans understand Santos’ moment, and we’ll give the answer on the field. The fan went to support it, it’s something really cool. Players comment. Thank you very much, Santos fan, come together.

