Cartoonist Nani dies at age 70, victim of Covid-19 in Belo Horizonte | Minas Gerais

Cartoonist Nani, creator of the Vereda Tropical strip, died this Friday (8), in Belo Horizonte. At age 70, he was a victim of Covid-19, according to family information.
Nani leaves behind two children, Juliano and Danilo, a granddaughter, Manuela, and his wife, Inez.
There is still no information about funeral and funeral.
Mineiro de Esmeraldas, in the Metropolitan Region, he was doing isolation in his hometown since the beginning of this year, when he moved from Rio, but it was infected by the coronavirus.
According to the family, Nani had been hospitalized for a week in the capital of Minas Gerais.
Nani was part of the risk group for Covid-19. He became known in Brazilian medicine for having gone through three liver transplants in just one month.
Known throughout the country by the nickname, Ernani Diniz Lucas was born on February 27, 1951. At the age of 20, he began his career in Belo Horizonte, publishing cartoons. Shortly thereafter, in 1973, he moved to Rio de Janeiro.
Throughout his professional career, he collaborated with O Pasquim and was a cartoonist for O Globo. He also published in vehicles such as Jornal dos Sports, Última Hora and O Dia.
The humor cartoonist was known for being the creator of the cartoon tropical path, published in several newspapers throughout Brazil in the 1980s. The strip satirized the Brazilian political and social situation at the time.
At TV Globo, Nani worked with Chico Anysio for 20 years, as screenwriter in Chico Total and Escolinha do Professor Raimundo (remember the programs in the videos below).
According to friends, it was in the bars of Esmeraldas that he was inspired by the scripts who wrote for the Globe. When listening to friends in bars, he would create catchphrases that would be used, for example, in episodes with Chico Anysio.
He also wrote texts for the programs Casseta & Planeta, Sai de Baixo and Zorra.
Throughout her career, Nani was recognized by humor authorities and recognized by international awards.
He is also the author of several books. Among them are “Lipstick in underwear”, “Is it serious, doctor?” and “Politically incorrect mood”.
Her latest book, “There’s Another Word in the Word,” was released on August 31 this year.
