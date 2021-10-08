Chamber approves project that encourages the granting of credits to MEIs

Provisional Measure (MP) No. 1,057/21 was approved by the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies, which proposes to reissue the credit granting program, in which banks make loans at their own risk. With this, it will be possible to guarantee presumed credits to be used to lower taxes.

Approval took place this Thursday, October 7th. Now, the text will go to the Senate. According to Agência Câmara, the MP creates the “Credit Stimulus Program”, which is aimed at individual micro-entrepreneurs (MEI), including micro and small companies and rural producers who had revenues. That’s as long as they have gross revenue of up to R$4.8 million (per year).

Program should generate BRL 48 million in credit

The proposal’s rapporteur, Deputy Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB), said that some changes were made to the Executive’s version. “The program should generate up to R$ 48 billion in credit, there is no doubt that it will be an important step in the recovery of the economy”, he commented, recalling that all party caucuses entered into an agreement.

Also according to the MP, the loans that will be made by the banks will not have no guarantee of the Union or from a public entity. These loans must be carried out with funds raised by the banks themselves, without any public funds, even in the form of interest rate equalization (payment of the difference between market interest and interest paid by the borrower).

It is noteworthy that the MP is similar to the program that was created by MP 992/20. It didn’t even become law, but it also tried to encourage loans to companies with up to R$300 million (gross revenue).

This PEC will encourage financial institutions to lend, until December 31, 2021, to micro and small entrepreneurs. Remembering that billing will be measured by the information forwarded to the Internal Revenue Service for the calendar year 2020.

The issue was also regulated by the National Monetary Council (CMN) and the minimum term for payment of the debt in 24 months was determined. It is even prohibited to include operations contracted under the National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses (Pronampe) and the Guarantee Program for Critical Sectors (PGSC) in the PEC.

The financial institutions that make the loans will be able to generate presumed credit, with the exception of credit unions and consortium administrators.