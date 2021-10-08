Check out the before and after of Mel Maia and Larissa Manoela; impressive

Volcano cake: delicacy that makes 10 servings to make your mouth water
Mel Maia and Larissa Manoela had a big change in appearance since the beginning of their careers. This Thursday (07) afternoon, the artist Larissa Manoela made a post on your official profile of Instagram remembering all the characters he played in all the soap operas he did. Many of her followers, who accompanied the singer in these phases, in her growth as an actress, praised her.
Larissa Manoela is one of the great artists, one of the best known in Brazil, with more than 40 million followers on her Instagram. In addition to being an actress, Larissa is a singer, voice actor, model and also a writer.
How many amazing girls I gave life. All unique, with their particularities. But the truth is I have a little bit of each of them 💗 #tbt
As you can see, Larissa Manoela had a big and surprising change in her look and professional career. Since she was a little girl, Larissa gave all her dedication to her roles as an actress. No wonder he started his career when he was 4 years old.
Check out Larissa Manoela’s before and after photos
Larissa Manoela-Instagram
Larissa Manoela-Instagram
Larissa Manoela-Instagram
Larissa Manoela-Instagram
Larissa Manoela-Instagram
Larissa Manoela-Instagram
Know a little about actress Mel Maia
Melissa Maia de Souza, More known as Mayan honey, was born in 2004 in Rio and Janeiro. She became one of the great Brazilian artists after playing the role of the girl Rita in the soap opera Avenida Brasil. Today, Mel Maia has over 10 million followers on her official Instagram profile.
without any filter! 🤍 …at a sunset in the village…
Check out the before and after photos of Mel Maia
Honey Maya Instagram
Honey Maya Instagram
Maia HoneyInstagram
Honey Maya Instagram
Honey Maya Instagram
Honey Maya Instagram
In the latest update of the famous Mayan honey, she added a photo showing that she is on a beach. She and Larissa Manoela have a great similarity that many internet users have already noticed, with a common passion: the sea. Larissa Manoela She also loves to update her followers with new photos and wonderful looks on the beach, in fact, the two actresses receive a lot of praise on social networks.
“What a beautiful little thing in this world how I love”, dis a follower of Mel Maia. “You have all the sunlight”, replied more other followers of the actress.
“But it’s beautiful…. So beautiful!!!” Commented a follower of Larissa Manoela in her last publication. “You’re more and more beautiful, Lari” Commented another follower of the actress.
