Check out the mandatory protocols for Palmeiras fans on their way back to the stadium | palm trees

After about a year and seven months, Palmeiras fans will finally be able to return to Allianz Parque. It will be in the game this Saturday, at 9 pm (Brasilia time), against Bragantino, by Brasileirão.

Due to the pandemic, there are some protocols that fans will have to comply with in order to have access to the stadium, which will be able to receive around 13,500 people.

1 of 2 Palmeiras fans at Allianz Parque — Photo: Marcos Riboli Palmeiras fans at Allianz Parque — Photo: Marcos Riboli

To buy a ticket, it is mandatory to attach proof of full vaccination, with two doses or a single dose.

Those who only received the first dose or have not yet been covered by the National Immunization Plan can also purchase tickets and go to the game, provided they present proof of the first dose, in addition to a negative Covid-19 test.

Antigen testing and RT-PCR are accepted. The first has to be performed within 24 hours of the game. For those who choose the second, the test must be done within 48 hours before departure.

The use of a mask inside the stadium is also mandatory.

The last game with the public at Allianz Parque was on March 10, 2020, against Guaraní-PAR, in the group stage of Libertadores. Verdão won 3-1.

