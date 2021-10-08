Check out the results of Quina 5677 and Dupla Sena 2283 this Thursday (7/10)

posted on 10/07/2021 8:02 PM / updated on 10/07/2021 8:41 PM



Was it your lucky day? – (credit: Reproduction/YouTube)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Thursday night (7/10), five lotteries: Quina’s 5677 contests; 2342 of Lotofácil; 2283 of the Double Seine; 1698 for Timemania and 516 for Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

quinine

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 1.5 million, had the following numbers drawn: 13-17-64-67-75.

The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

lotteries

(photo: Reproduction)



timemania

Timemania, with an expected prize of R$3.3 million, presented the following result: 03-10-16-40-51-52-79. The team of the heart is the America, from Rio de Janeiro.

The amount of Timemania winners and the proration can be checked here.

lotteries

(photo: Reproduction)



double sena

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 08-12-30-34-44-49 in the first draw; 05-08-15-21-44-50 in the second draw. The expected premium is R$2.1 million.

The number of Dupla Sena winners and the prorating can be checked here.

lotteries

(photo: Reproduction)



Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 800 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 01-11-15-17-22-26-27. the lucky month is April.

The number of Lucky Day winners and the proration can be checked here.

lotteries

(photo: Reproduction)



lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 01-02-03-04-09-10-13-15-16-18-19-20-21-22-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lotteries

(photo: Reproduction)



Watch the full broadcast: