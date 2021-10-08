Check out the results of Quina 5677 and Dupla Sena 2283 this Thursday (7/10)

posted on 10/07/2021 8:02 PM / updated on 10/07/2021 8:41 PM
Was it your lucky day? – (credit: Reproduction/YouTube)
Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Thursday night (7/10), five lotteries: Quina’s 5677 contests; 2342 of Lotofácil; 2283 of the Double Seine; 1698 for Timemania and 516 for Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.
quinine
Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 1.5 million, had the following numbers drawn: 13-17-64-67-75.
The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.
timemania
Timemania, with an expected prize of R$3.3 million, presented the following result: 03-10-16-40-51-52-79. The team of the heart is the America, from Rio de Janeiro.
The amount of Timemania winners and the proration can be checked here.
double sena
Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 08-12-30-34-44-49 in the first draw; 05-08-15-21-44-50 in the second draw. The expected premium is R$2.1 million.
The number of Dupla Sena winners and the prorating can be checked here.
Lucky day
With an expected prize of R$ 800 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 01-11-15-17-22-26-27. the lucky month is April.
The number of Lucky Day winners and the proration can be checked here.
lotof easy
Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 01-02-03-04-09-10-13-15-16-18-19-20-21-22-25.
The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.
Watch the full broadcast: