check the locations and times of vaccination in the DF for this Friday

posted on 10/08/2021 06:00



The Health Department of the Federal District (SES-DF) begins to anticipate the vaccination against covid-19 with immunizers from AstraZeneca/Oxford and Pfizer/BioNTech this Friday (8/10).

AstraZeneca’s immunizers will be available at 51 pedestrian stations and three drive-thru stations. Pfizer, on the other hand, will be at 49 pedestrian stations and one for cars.

Check out all the vaccination sites below:

Second dose vaccination posts against AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine covid-19

Second dose vaccination posts against Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine covid-19

Last Wednesday (6/10), the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), announced the anticipation of the second dose against covid-19 with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. In a post on social networks, the head of the local Executive said that the decision applies to all people with application scheduled until November 5th. Hours later, Ibaneis also authorized the anticipation of the second dose of AstraZeneca/Oxford for everyone who would be vaccinated by November 5th. “We also received 60,000 doses of AstraZeneca destined for the second application. With these shipments, we will be able to make new advances for everyone who was scheduled to take the second dose by November 5th,” the governor wrote.

booster dose

Seniors over 60 years old may receive the booster dose at 36 stations distributed throughout the Federal District, two of them in the drive-thru style, at Praça dos Cristais and at UBS 5 in Ceilândia. Remember that only those who took the second dose at least six months ago can be vaccinated. Check out locations:

Covid-19 booster dose vaccination posts for seniors over 60 years

9,000 vaccinated with a second dose on Thursday



With the increase in the rate of infections by covid-19, the Federal District Government aims to complete the vaccination cycle for the entire eligible population by the end of the year. On Thursday (7/10), 9,298 brasilienses received D2 and another 1,614 were vaccinated with the first dose. Regarding the booster dose, 7,922 people were vaccinated yesterday.

In total, the Federal District has 2,220,449 citizens immunized with the first dose, which represents 72.74% of the population. 1,321,401 have completed the vaccination cycle, 43.29% of the inhabitants of the federal capital. D3 was applied to 35,739 elderly and immunosuppressed people — 1.17% of the residents of the Federal District.