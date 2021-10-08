Chico Buarque’s grandson, Chico Brown talks about his partnership with his grandfather in football: ‘We form a good team’

Chico Brown arrives to take a photo of this article wearing a blouse of his grandfather Chico Buarque. The clothes had been mined in the wardrobe of grandmother Marieta Severo (“my great reference in life”). In addition to the shirt, Chiquinho (a family nickname to differentiate him from his grandfather) bears the name of “grandpa Ico”, as he has been called since childhood.





The singer-songwriter grew up between his grandfather’s poetry and his father’s swing, Carlinhos Brown. She is from Rio de Janeiro, but moved to Salvador when she was one year old. When he came to Rio, he asked “Grandpa Ico” to take him to the Flamengo games at Maracanã. Tricolor, the singer even faced a trip to the red-black crowd to cheer his grandson.

Chiquinho baby with his grandfather, Chico Buarque Photo: reproduction

The two are naked partners at Politheama. Chico, who is no fool or anything, put his grandson in a strategic position on his team.

– He put me in the center forward because I run a lot and I can make good passes in the area, which makes up for my lack of aim – jokes Chiquinho, who used to play fullback at school and was “half a wooden leg”. – My grandfather and I make a good team. But now he hurt his knee and he’s having to take it easy, I think he’s going to have to operate.

The two are also partners in music. They composed together “Massarandupió”, recorded on the album “Caravanas” (2017), by Chico Buarque, and have several unfinished songs. Melodies that the grandson sent his grandfather to write lyrics.

Read here the complete interview in which Chico Brown also talks about his partnership with Marisa Monta and about racism (“people don’t accept seeing blacks in place of citizens, like someone who eats in the same restaurant or travels on the same plane”).