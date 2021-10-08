China’s ravenous appetite for energy exposes tensions ahead of UN Climate Summit

DOBGGUAN, China — At the northern end of a vast Chinese industrial city, welding torches flare as workers finish building a gas-fired power plant to replace one that burned coal and shrouded the neighborhood with a cloud of soot.

Environment:Rich countries far from target to help developing world fight climate crisis

It is one of several huge gas-fired power plants being built to produce more electricity for this sprawling industrial city of some 10 million people, where rising energy demand has led to the rationing and blackouts that are now sweeping eastern China and threaten international supply chains.

This archipelago of power plants highlights a disturbing reality in the global struggle to slow climate change. China burns more fossil fuels than any other nation, making it the planet’s main source of greenhouse gases that warm the Earth. And your voracious appetite for electricity only grows.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has promised that his country will start reducing carbon dioxide and other gases generated by burning coal, gas and oil by 2030 and then stop adding them to the atmosphere by 2060. But scientists Warners warn that nations must make a sharp turn away from fossil fuels now to avoid the most catastrophic consequences of climate change.

Marcelo Ninio: Yes, there is a ‘clash of civilizations’ between China and the US, says analyst

Just weeks before a crucial UN climate summit to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, attention is focused on China and whether the country will do more to reduce pollutant emissions. The world’s leading energy agency said last week that China “has the means and the capacity” to reduce its pollution. Their actions could have consequences for the planet’s climate, already at a crucial moment.

“We want to see China’s ambition. They are responsible for nearly a quarter of all global emissions right now, and they will be a critical part of ensuring we succeed,” said Alok Sharma, a UK Member of Parliament who oversees international climate talks.

China has taken some important steps this year to begin curbing the use of coal, the dirtiest fossil fuel. In April, Xi promised that China would “strictly control coal-fired power generation projects.” He added that the country would peak coal consumption in 2025 and then reduce it over the next five years.

Following the Chinese president’s promise, local governments have slowed approvals for new coal-fired power projects in China after a large increase in 2020. Some provinces, such as the coast of Shandong, ruled over the summer that some of their power plants would run on coal. older and less efficient coals were closed.

Brazil:Environment Minister wants to charge US$ 100 billion to developing countries at the Climate Summit

Read too:Europe plans to isolate Brazil at UN Climate Summit to prevent Bolsonaro government from blocking deal

In September, Xi announced at the United Nations that China would no longer finance new coal-fired plants in other countries. Several American experts said this was an important step, but not enough.

“The main step is for China to promise a big cut in its emissions now, in this decade, as the US, the EU and others have done,” wrote Todd Stern, former President Barack Obama’s Climate envoy, on Twitter.

John Kerry, President Joe Biden’s international climate envoy, noted while in the city of Tianjin a month ago that China still plans to build 247 gigawatts of new coal-fired power. That’s almost six times Germany’s total coal-fired power capacity. China’s plan would “really reverse the rest of the world’s ability” to contain global warming to a relatively safe level, he said.

— Can the world afford to have China, already the largest emitter, continuing to grow in these emissions over the next 10 years? No,” Kerry said in an interview.

Over the past three decades, China’s growth in energy use has been explosive. Each year, the country burns more coal than the rest of the world combined and almost as much oil as the United States.

‘Weather riding’:On the eve of the climate conference, Brazil keeps accounting for CO2

On the other hand, the Chinese are also investing in clean energy. China is the world leader in hydro, solar and wind energy. While most of China’s territory has run out of rivers to dam hydropower, the country has been building solar and wind power faster than any other country in recent years. But still, it’s not enough.

“Renewable capacity additions are still not keeping up with the growth in electricity demand,” said Lantau Group (Hong Kong consulting) energy analyst David Fishman.

The United States and Europe have been able to reduce emissions more easily because their economies have been growing slowly. US energy use was nearly stable in the decade before the pandemic and dropped dramatically in the past year. Energy use in Europe was gradually declining even before the pandemic.

‘Espionage’:CIA Creates New Unit Focused on China

Americans, in particular, have been able to reduce emissions by gradually shifting from coal power to more reliance on natural gas, which emits about half the carbon dioxide when burned, and increasing its renewable energy.

But China needs to find a way to produce even more energy while reducing emissions — a difficult task.

So the United States and other countries are pushing the Chinese to agree to help limit global warming this century to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-Industrial Revolution temperatures. China is among the few countries that have not yet agreed with the target, which is the maximum limit so that, according to scientists, the planet does not suffer irreversible damage. As countries continue to pump carbon emissions into the atmosphere, the Earth has already warmed about 1.1 degrees Celsius.

Compounding matters is the Asian country’s view that climate change is primarily a US responsibility. Americans have released more man-made carbon dioxide in the last century than any other country, although China is the largest emitter today by a wide margin and rapidly closing the gap in cumulative emissions.

In addition, the Chinese also resent pressure from the Biden government to step up its climate ambitions. That’s because, in 2017, former president Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris Agreement, the pact between nations to combat climate change. That decision basically halted US climate progress for four years.

Know more:Understand the challenges of preparing for a climate conference with thousands of people during the pandemic

“They don’t believe the US is in a position to tell them what to do,” said Joanna Lewis, an expert on Chinese climate policy at Georgetown University.

Separately, the Biden government is troubled with China for threatening to suspend cooperation on climate change if the US continues to challenge Beijing on human rights and other issues.

Remarkable energy consumption

The remarkable growth of the Chinese in energy consumption is fueled by their manufacturing sector. The country has a fifth of the world’s population, but produces a third of the world’s factory goods. China’s global dependence on exercise equipment, air conditioners and other products has increased with the reopening of economies 19 months after the coronavirus pandemic began.

The biggest driver of Chinese emissions, however, is their appetite for steel and cement, key ingredients for apartment towers, bullet train lines, subways and other major construction projects. The production of these two materials is responsible for about a quarter of China’s carbon emissions.

An electricity shortage has temporarily closed thousands of factories in the past two weeks. Elevators were shut down in low-rise buildings in Southeast China. Some municipal water pumping stations were forced to shut down operations in Northeast China. Blackouts, which also affect homes, make it even easier to justify further investments in fossil fuel plants.

As China faces energy shortages, investments in coal mines – which had basically stopped around 2016 – have started to rebound.

Construction of coal-fired plants is still allowed until the end of 2025. But many in China’s energy sector expect new coal-fired plants to be banned beyond that point. Chinese energy companies are trying to decide whether to rush the completion of more coal-fired plants to meet the deadline. Coal-fired power can still be profitable in some areas of China’s coast, where clouds and light breezes make solar and wind power less viable.

Renewable energy in mainland China sometimes generates more electricity than nearby consumers can use, but at other times it produces very little. Just five years ago, three inland regions that produce an abundance of solar and wind power — sparsely populated Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang and Gansu — wasted up to two-fifths of that energy.

To solve this problem, China has built ultra-high-voltage transmission lines connecting the interior of the country to centers close to the coast. But connectivity still has a long way to go.

“The new demand can more than be met by cleaner energy sources if transmission networks are expanded,” said Joanna Lewis.

Beijing is also trying to use market forces to expand renewable energy. The Chinese government has ordered electric utilities to charge industrial and commercial customers up to five times more when energy is scarce and mainly generated by coal, than when renewable energy is flooding the grid. However, provincial governments have other ideas.

“There’s a tug of war now. The central government tries to limit coal production, and local governments do the opposite. They want to restart factories or build new ones to get their local economies moving again after the pandemic,” said Kelly Sims Gallagher, a professor at Tufts University’s Fletcher School who studies China’s climate policy.