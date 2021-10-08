Chronic pain of mental origin: how emotions can impact our body – 10/08/2021

Until less than four years ago, Erica de Souza Martins lived without physical discomfort. But largely due to stress and anxiety, the 34-year-old woman from São Paulo developed chronic pain, a condition that can affect between 20% and 40% of the world population at some point in their lives, according to the SBED (Brazilian Society for the Study of Pain) .

Erica entered the Brazilian statistics —37% of the population lives daily with some kind of pain— when the discomfort in her lower back has not improved in three months. In many cases, chronic pain can go on for years without improvement. But there is hope. Increasingly, studies show a close relationship between caring for a patient’s mental health and physical symptom relief.

Can the brain “invent” a pain?

All human beings are capable of feeling pain. This process is often natural and beneficial, such as when we touch a finger to a hot pan and are told to remove it to avoid further damage. But, unlike acute (or nociceptive) pain and neuropathic (nerve damage), chronic pain does not have a definite cause. It can start either from tissue/nerve damage or appear apparently without reason, as in the case of fibromyalgia.

One thing doesn’t change: how each of the three feels in the body. “Pain is perceived through receptors that translate body stimuli, which are then conducted along the nervous system to the brain. There, cognitive interpretation occurs. He recognizes the signal and thinks: ‘I need to solve this'”, explains Durval Kraychette, anesthesiologist and coordinator of the Pain Outpatient Clinic at UFBA (Federal University of Bahia).

Erica de Souza Martins only felt a significant advance in pain improvement when she was encouraged to take care of her mind Image: Personal archive

A chronic pain process often involves structural factors, as with Erica—her low back pain is intensified by a small herniated disc in the spine. But even in these cases there may be another component involved: neuroplasticity, or the brain’s ability to learn new things and transform itself (either positively or negatively).

According to Alan Gordon, director of the Pain Psychology Center in Los Angeles (USA), neuroplastic pain (also known as nociplastic or central sensitization) occurs when our gray matter makes mistakes and sends painful signals as a form of “protection”, even that there is no real threat. This “path” then becomes a pattern learned by the brain, which becomes hypersensitive to pain and makes the sensation not go away. This is where the symptom becomes the disease itself.

Let’s think about phantom pain, which affects most individuals who have had a limb amputated. Even though the arm or leg is no longer there, the person still feels pain in the area. “It’s important to say that all pain is real. The point is to find out what’s causing the problem. It’s hard to believe that your pain could be neuroplastic, but this is the amazing thing about our brain: it can create a very sensation intense if he thinks there is a threat,” says Yoni Ashar, a chronic pain researcher, clinical psychologist and neuroscientist at the University of Colorado Boulder in Canada.

Healthy mind, body… no pain

Mental health is the key to preventing or treating a chronic pain process. The dilemma: How do you stay calm when you can barely concentrate on anything other than your throbbing head or the stiffness of your neck?

No wonder 85% of people with chronic pain develop depression during the process. This relationship was analyzed in 2017 by researchers from the University of Jilin, China, in partnership with the University of Alabama, USA. For them, the challenge of treatment is to alleviate both conditions simultaneously, as one exists because of the other. This is where the positive potential of neuroplasticity comes in: consistently training the brain until it understands that there is no reason to feel pain.

“It’s no use just taking a lot of medicine or undergoing several invasive procedures if they are unable to improve their self-knowledge and self-esteem. They need to be affectionate for themselves and take care of their affective relationships”, says Adrianna Loduca, collaborating researcher at Grupo de Pain Hospital das Clínicas da FMUSP (Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo).

According to Ashar, many people take the wrong path when trying to treat the exact area where it hurts, even though there is nothing wrong there. “If the problem is how the brain is interpreting signals sent by the body, that’s what we need to address. Changes in our brain can increase pain levels, which is why psychological monitoring is so important,” he says.

Erica lived exactly that. Two years ago, her back pain got so bad that the beautician ended up in the emergency room. Not even morphine, a potent pain reliever used in cancer patients, worked. “I felt my feet freeze. This feeling was rising and I started to lose movement in my legs. Until it paralyzed everything. I didn’t feel anything from the waist down.”

It was during this crisis that she met the USP Pain Group. Initially, she went through a multidisciplinary team, with orthopedists, neurologists and physiotherapists, but she only felt a significant advance when she was encouraged to take care of her mind. “I improved 80% and I ended up understanding that my pain was much worse because of emotional problems than because of my physical issues”, he says.

To assess the importance of psychological treatment in relieving chronic pain, Ashar conducted a US survey co-authored with Alan Gordon and Howard Schubiner. The study was done with 151 patients with chronic back pain. The results, published in September this year in the journal jama Psychiatryshowed that 66% of patients who received a treatment based on therapy, pain education and exercises to reprogram the brain reported having no or little pain at the end of a month.

Among those receiving placebo, 20% had little or no pain; among those who continued with their usual treatments, 10% reported little or no discomfort. The results were maintained even one year after the study.

“They confirm the hypothesis that pain is the brain’s reaction to a threat. We break this cycle by helping people to think differently about their pain, to not be afraid and to understand that pain is curable. Of course, this approach can be combined with other treatments, such as medication, acupuncture and physiotherapy to reduce pain,” explains Ashar.

Medical professionals still have a hard time accepting that beliefs and emotions also have physical effects. Image: iStock

Support from doctors (or lack thereof) can interfere with treatment

Unfortunately, the person with chronic pain is not always understood by the person in the lab coat across the table. The fact that pain, by itself, is subjective and difficult to describe makes conversation difficult when there is no empathy on the part of the specialist. A historical issue explains this.

The first definition of pain was published in 1979. Just two years ago this concept was updated. For 40 years, medicine accepted that for pain to exist, there had to be a diagnosable lesion. It is now established that anyone who experiences pain similar to an injury can be recognized as a chronic pain patient.

In theory, this is an advance. In practice, it is difficult to find professionals who are prepared to deal with these patients, and who see pain as the problem in itself. This is because the curriculum of medical schools usually has very little time to study this topic over more than 7,000 hours of class. The countries with the best index (20 hours) are Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Although the topic is gaining more and more space in Brazil, with postgraduate courses focused on pain management, most professionals trained still do not have the necessary qualifications to serve this population.

“Most colleges don’t provide adequate pain education, although pain is the main reason people seek professional help. Modern medicine loses a lot by not realizing that our beliefs and emotions have so many effects on our bodies.” , points out Ashar.

After all, how to treat neuroplastic pain?

There are several techniques that can help with recovery or at least relief from symptoms. Physical exercise, meditation, mindfulness and having an active life are important parts of the treatment, always combined with medication or more conventional treatments, when necessary. In addition, physician support and pain education are essential for patients to understand where their pain comes from and how best to treat it.

Also included in this combo is healthy eating, essential to reduce inflammation in the body and strengthen the immune system — responsible for a large part of the production of well-being hormones, such as serotonin.

Experts believe that the more the patient dares to get out of bed and go back to the activities that make him happy, the greater the chances that the pain will decrease. Of course, the support of a professional should never be discarded, but rather to combine medical and psychological treatment with other possibilities, trying to find pleasure in life despite the pain.

How do I know if my pain is neuroplastic?

Answer yes or no to these questions. If your answer to most of the questions is yes, it is possible that your pain is neuroplastic or has a neuroplastic component.*

Did the pain originate from a period of stress?

Did the pain appear even without an injury?

Do your symptoms decrease or increase without explanation, do they move through different parts of the body?

Do you have a big list of different symptoms?

Are your symptoms worse with stress or anxiety?

Are there triggers that have nothing to do with your body? (example: pain increases at night, or is worse on weekdays)

Are your symptoms symmetrical? (example: right and left arm pain; pain on both sides of the back)

Have you visited many doctors and not received an accurate diagnosis?

Is your pain level not compatible with your diagnosis? (example: the pain started with an injury, but persists after a long time?)

*This list does not replace medical care. Look for a health care professional.