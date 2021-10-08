CIA Creates New Unit Focused on China

WASHINGTON — CIA Director William Burns announced Thursday that the agency is creating a unit focused solely on gathering information about China and combating US Chinese espionage.

Burns said the unit, called the China Mission Center, would cover “all areas of the agency’s activities,” saying the CIA’s concern was “the threat of the Chinese government, not its people.” He called the move an effort to “further strengthen our collective work on the most important geopolitical threat we face in the 21st century, an increasingly adversarial Chinese government.”

Marcelo Ninio: Yes, there is a ‘clash of civilizations’ between China and the US, says analyst

A senior CIA official compared the unit’s creation to the agency’s strong emphasis on Russia during the Cold War and on counterterrorism after the September 11, 2001 attacks. , in turn, this week rejected the recurrent use, by the US, of the term “competition” to define the relationship between the two countries.

The agency will also recruit and train more Mandarin speakers, according to a source interviewed by the Washington Post, adding that Burns would now meet weekly with the head of the unit.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Venezuelan immigrants walk the road that connects the border town of Colchane to Iquique, Chile Photo: MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP Activist takes the catwalk with a banner that reads “Excessive Consumption = Extinction” during a fashion show by fashion designer Nicolas Ghesquiere for Louis Vuitton during Fashion Week in Paris, France Photo: GONZALO FUENTES / REUTERS Paraguayan teachers go on a national strike to demand a 16% increase, double the amount proposed by the government Photo: NORBERTO DUARTE / AFP Palestinian trainer Esraa Abu Hadid poses with weights at the Future Fitness Center, a women’s weight training facility in the busy West Bank city of Hebron. Photo: HAZEM BADER / AFP Mother carries an acutely malnourished 17-month-old baby to medical care at the primary health clinic, Glgwai Sokoto North, northwestern Nigeria Photo: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP Residents await rescue helicopter with medical supplies after earthquake in Harnai, Balochistan, Pakistan Photo: NASEER AHMED / REUTERS Image taken from a video released by the Spanish Geological and Mining Institute (IGME) shows a large cloud of ash being expelled from the main cone of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma, in the Canary Islands Photo: HANDOUT / AFP Afghan street vendors set up a currency exchange stand in Kabul Photo: JORGE SILVA / REUTERS

Relations between the US and China, which had been deteriorating since Donald Trump’s administration, have deteriorated further under the Biden administration, which is giving priority to forging alliances that contain China’s growing military might in the Pacific, where the US remains the greatest power military. One example is the recently launched Aukus partnership, which will equip Australia with nuclear submarines.

THE GLOBE in Xinjiang: Accused of crimes against humanity, China launches an offensive to contain damage to its image

The two countries are also in dispute over the origins of Covid-19, as Biden has already ordered US intelligence agencies to investigate the issue, reviving the hypothesis that the pathogen escaped by accident from a Chinese laboratory, an idea that, in the year past, it had been dismissed as conspiratorial. Beijing firmly rejects the hypothesis and claims that the issue has been politicized by the United States.

Even so, officials from both countries held high-level talks on Wednesday in Switzerland to improve communication between the two nations. According to a White House spokeswoman, the two sides initially agreed that their presidents would hold a virtual summit before the end of this year. A month ago, Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping had their second phone conversation since Biden arrived at the White House, in a 90-minute call, in which leaders agreed to act to prevent bilateral tensions from escalating into a confrontation open.

Defense of multilateralism: At the UN, Xi Jinping declares that ‘democracy is not a special right reserved for some countries’

China’s new unit at the CIA was one of several reorganizations that resulted from a wide-ranging overhaul the agency launched months ago. Other moves include the addition of an Iran Mission Center established by the Trump government into a broader unit for the Middle East and merging a unit focusing on North and South Korea with a broader East Asia region.

Burns said the CIA was also creating a director of technology position, as well as a new office called the Transnational and Technological Mission Center, which focused on issues such as global health, climate change, humanitarian disasters and disruptions caused by new technologies.