CIA Creates New Unit Focused on China

WASHINGTON — CIA Director William Burns announced Thursday that the agency is creating a unit focused solely on gathering information about China and fighting Chinese espionage against the United States.

Burns said the unit, called the China Mission Center, would cover “all of the agency’s mission areas,” noting that the CIA’s concern is “the threat of the Chinese government, not its own population”. He called the move an effort to “further strengthen our collective work on the most important geopolitical threat we face in the 21st century, an increasingly adversarial Chinese government.”

A senior CIA official compared the unit’s creation to the agency’s strong emphasis on Russia during the Cold War and on counterterrorism after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. It is the first time the agency has created a unit explicitly focused on China.

The agency will also recruit and train more Mandarin speakers, according to a source interviewed by the Washington Post, adding that Burns would now meet weekly with the head of the unit as well as other key leaders from across the agency to develop a strategy. cohesive.





In the first months of the Biden government, relations with Beijing worsened because of deep differences on several issues, including human rights, Hong Kong’s lesser autonomy and the Asian country’s expansionism in the South China Sea.

The two countries are also in dispute over the origins of Covid-19, as Biden has already ordered US intelligence agencies to investigate the issue, reviving the hypothesis that the pathogen has escaped from a Chinese laboratory, an idea that, last year, it had been dismissed as conspiracy. Despite refusing to cooperate with new international investigations, Beijing firmly rejects the hypothesis and claims that the issue has been politicized by the United States.

Even so, officials from both countries held high-level talks on Wednesday to improve communication between the two nations. According to a White House spokeswoman, both sides had initially agreed that their presidents would hold a virtual summit before the end of this year. A month ago, Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping had their second phone conversation since Biden took office, in a 90-minute call, in which leaders agreed to act to prevent bilateral tensions from escalating into open confrontation .

China’s new unit at the CIA was one of several reorganizations resulting from a wide-ranging overhaul the agency launched months ago, according to the agency source, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Other moves include merging an Iran Mission Center established by the government of former President Donald Trump into a broader Middle East unit and merging a unit focusing on North and South Korea with a broader eastern unit. Asia-Pacific region, the source said.

Burns said the CIA was also creating a position for a chief technology officer, as well as a new office called the Transnational and Technological Mission Center. According to the source, this unit will allow the agency to focus more on issues such as global health, climate change, humanitarian disasters and disruptions caused by new technologies.

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, welcomed the CIA director’s moves.

“With an autocratic model that aggressively seeks to export and a fast-advancing technological capability, China poses a substantial challenge to the United States and the future of democratic values,” Schiff said.