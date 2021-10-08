Cidade da Grande BH receives a new Unimed hospital; investment will be R$ 200 million – First Plan

Contagem, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, will receive the new Unimed hospital. Scheduled to open in 2023, the unit will operate on Avenida Babita Camargos, where the Health Promotion Center is currently located, and will have an investment of approximately R$200 million.

The project will start this month and the start of the works is scheduled for the 1st half of 2022. The forecast is that the new hospital, which will have 360 ​​beds, is inaugurated in 2023.

According to the CEO of Unimed-BH, Samuel Flam, the choice for Contagem was defined because it is a strategic region and an important industrial hub for the state. “We are prioritizing the municipality as it is an area with easy access to our customers and to other surrounding municipalities. All of this will help to facilitate people’s mobility, reducing the search for other health centers and making the service to our more than 250,000 customers in the region more agile”, he added.

covid

The Hospital will be the first large private hospital unit in Contagem, and also the group’s first medical structure built after the pandemic. Thus, according to the cooperative, it will be implemented following the specifics to offer safe care to clients with respiratory symptoms, in addition to offering other various medical specialties. Inpatient beds, Intensive Care Unit beds, 24-hour emergency room, operating room, in addition to an Image Center and Clinical Analysis Laboratory are planned. The service will also have a sector dedicated to outpatient surgeries and Day Hospital.

Job

The expectation is that the new unit will have 650 cooperating doctors and generate 1.5 thousand direct jobs and 1.4 thousand indirect jobs, in addition to investments in sociocultural programs in the region. “By encouraging more than 5,200,000 cooperative doctors and employees via the Federal Law for Incentive to Culture, Unimed-BH’s Sociocultural Program sponsors several projects in Belo Horizonte and Betim, aimed at training young people and children, training teachers and free cultural activities. Our objective is to promote more and more initiatives in Contagem, expanding our social responsibility actions”, completes Samuel Flam.

