Cities in the region have an outbreak of disease that causes acute diarrhea – Rio Grande do Sul





Rio Grande do Sul has 25 cities with confirmed outbreaks of Acute Diarrheal Disease (ADD), whose main symptom is diarrhea. The disease can also cause abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and fever. Among the municipalities are Dois Irmãos, Morro Reuter and Esteio, with 364 confirmed cases. (See full list below). The alert was issued by the State Health Department on Thursday (7).

According to the document, cases have been identified since the end of August 2021. The causes involve a wide range of pathogenic microorganisms or non-infectious agents, with the so-called Norovirus often involved in outbreaks.

This virus can be transmitted through ingestion of contaminated water or food, or even through contact with contaminated surfaces or sick people.

According to SES, outbreaks of ADD associated with drinking water ingestion are reported in the literature due to Norovirus resistance to chlorine concentrations applied in treated water, as provided for in potability legislation.

Investigation

The outbreak, according to SES, is characterized by the identification of two cases with the same clinical picture and that have an epidemiological link between them. In 25 cities, so far, more than 2,000 cases have been reported.

The agent Norovirus was identified as the cause of the outbreak in 9 cities, and investigation is underway to determine the cause in the other 16 cities and take appropriate action.

According to the folder, investigation and control measures are being taken by city halls, by the Regional Health Coordination (CRS) and by the State Center for Health Surveillance.

Treatment

In case of ADD symptoms, rest and increased fluid intake are recommended to avoid dehydration, especially in children and the elderly, and, in case of severe symptoms, the nearest health unit should be sought.

Recommendations to the population

Only consume water from safe sources (drinking), treated, that have a chlorine disinfection process or other technology. In addition, in emergency situations, it is recommended to boil it before consumption and before preparing food for at least 5 minutes. The cleaning of surfaces, equipment and utensils used in the preparation and consumption of food must be carried out with treated and/or boiled water. Ice for consumption or food preservation must come from drinking and/or boiled water.

Properly sanitize hands, washing them with soap and water, especially after using the bathroom, changing diapers, before preparing and handling food and before meals;

Keep sick people away from food handling activities and reinforce personal hygiene even after symptoms disappear;

Clean the water tank once a year or whenever necessary.

Municipalities with confirmed outbreak

Two Brothers (more than 200 cases)

Mainstay (144 cases)

Morro Reuter (about 20 cases)

Porto Alegre

Bento Gonçalves

New silver

Carlos Barbosa

Garibaldi

Monte Belo do Sul

Caxias do Sul

Saint Mark

Pinto Flag

Santa Maria

Southern mines

Colorado

Marine Saldanha

Santana do Livramento

Santa Cruz do Sul

Mato Leitão

horizontina

tucunduva

Saint pink

Saint Christ

Deep bar

Sarandi





