City Hall of Cuiab | Health Department delivers the first identification card for a person with fibromyalgia; know how to get

At the end of September, the Municipal Health Department delivered the first identification card to the person suffering from fibromyalgia, which gives the right to enter the preferential line of public and private establishments and to park in the space reserved for special groups, in Cuiabá, as provided for in the Municipal Law No. 6.552 of July 15, 2020.

The winner was the dental student, Carlos Eduardo de Oliveira, 28, who has been living with the pain caused by fibromyalgia for 2 years, having been diagnosed for 9 months. He says that he noticed that he often felt pain as if something was weighing on his body and decided to seek medical help. “It’s not normal to feel pain so I went to the general practitioner, did a lot of exams and, even so, the pain continued, always tired. I looked for an orthopedist, thinking it was a problem in the spine, I did all the necessary exams and it turned out nothing came of it. I was referred to a rheumatologist. She requested all the exams as well and also did not change. She diagnosed by touching the parts of the body where there was pain. It’s a pain all over the body, shoulder, back. There are days I don’t even get up. I am always weak from the muscles. When it’s not the pain, it’s the fatigue, it even hurts to hang clothes on the clothesline. Now I take manipulated medication every day, I do Pilates, physiotherapy three times a week, I have to go for a walk. My doctor said that I will have to adapt and live with this for the rest of my life”, she says.

Carlos Eduardo says that the card for a person with fibromyalgia will help you to avoid situations that could aggravate the pain. “It will benefit me at various times in my life, for example, at the supermarket. That huge line is tiring, then I can go in the preferential line, also in the banks that are always full. This benefits a lot for not standing up for a long time because it is very tiring for those who have this disease, which has no cure”, he says.

The assistant secretary of Primary Care, Dr. Xavier, highlights that the making of the fibromyalgia card is one more way of Emanuel Pinheiro’s management to put into practice the humanization in the care of Cuiabá. “It’s another humanization action that will make life easier for those people who already suffer daily with pain. The card entitles you to reserved spaces and also to preference in the queues to be served faster due to pain. We have also carried out other actions, such as the outpatient clinic for integrative practices, where there will be acupuncture and other practices that are very relevant for people who suffer from this disease”, he says.

How to get the card

To obtain the card, the person with fibromyalgia must apply to the SMS Chronic Conditions and Tobacco Control Center, sending all scanned documentation to [email protected] The documents required are:

– RG and CPF

– SUS Card

– Proof of blood typing;

– Recent medical document proving the condition;

– Emergency contact to inform the ID card and scanned face photo.

After checking the documents, the card will have a period of 15 to 30 days to be made, and must be collected at the headquarters of the Municipal Health Department. More information can be obtained by calling (65) 9222-4865.

What is Fibromyalgia?

Fibromyalgia is one of the most common chronic pain conditions, affecting different ethnicities, cultural and financial conditions in the same proportion. According to the American College of Rheumatology, fibromyalgia is considered a chronic, non-communicable disease whose cause is not yet well understood, characterized by generalized pain and the presence of at least 11 of the 18 sensitive points specific to palpation, lasting at least three months , in addition to changes in sleep quality or duration.

The hypotheses of the pathophysiology of fibromyalgia are diverse and include dysfunction of the modulatory pain system with the central nervous system, dysfunction of the neuroendocrine system and dysautonomia. It is estimated that the disease affects 3% to 6% of the world population, with approximately 75% to 90% being women.

Symptoms

Pain has been described as the main symptom. Other symptoms are fatigue, decreased concentration, negative mood, decreased sleep quality, and decreased overall activity. The cause of the interference in pain processing remains uncertain, although the participation of chronic psychological stressors, peripheral pain generators and inflammatory mediators has been proposed. The altered functioning of the nociception system can lead to an alteration that generates a disorder such as physical aggression, leading to localized pain to the traumatized tissue, or a psychological insult such as stress.