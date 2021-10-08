City Hall waives Covid-19 test for fans with full vaccination cycle in stadiums | soccer

A decree by the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, published this Friday morning, announced a relaxation in the protocol for the entry of fans in the city’s stadiums. From this Friday, to access the sites, the public will have to present proof of the complete vaccination cycle or negative antigen test or RT-PCR for Covid-19 (up to 48 before matches). Previously, it was mandatory to present a negative test and proof of vaccination.

1 of 1 Vasco fans agglomerated in São Januário — Photo: André Durão Vasco fans agglomerated in São Januário — Photo: André Durão

According to the decree, “The complete vaccination schedule is considered to be people over 60 years old, after 14 days of the booster dose, and people 15 to 59 years old, after 14 days of the second dose of the vaccine.”

Vasco, for example, will already have the new protocol in their next game in São Januário, on the 16th, against Coritiba.

In September, the City of Rio began to gradually release the return of fans to the stadiums, as long as the clubs maintained a series of protocols to prevent the dissemination of Covid-19. At the moment, the occupancy of up to 50% of the stands is allowed.