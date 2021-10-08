Civil Police investigate suspect of illegal practice of veterinary medicine in Natal | large northern river

The Civil Police carried out this Thursday morning (7) an operation within an inquiry that investigates the illegal exercise of veterinary medicine in Natal. In the place indicated by the accusations, a building with the facade of a pet shop was found, but with an abandoned aspect. A suspect has already been identified.

The Deputy Specialized in Environmental Protection (Deprema) reported that two inquiries have been opened against the same man, suspected of illegally exercising his profession and ill-treatment, resulting in the death of animals. The first of them has already been completed and should be sent to court in the next few days.

The Regional Council of Veterinary Medicine of the State of Rio Grande do Norte (CRMV-RN) followed the operation and collaborates with the authorities, offering technical support to public security agents.

A veterinarian also registered a police report against the man for forgery, since he used a stamp with the professional’s name and registration number.

The CRMV-RN clarifies that the agency is responsible for supervising the professional practice of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Science in the state and forwards complaints about illegal exercise of the profession to the police authorities. When requested, it accompanies and assists the work of the police.

“Our guideline is that, when seeking care for their pets, the population must make sure that professionals and establishments are duly registered with the CRMV. For this, simply request the professional card of the Veterinarian and the certificate of regularity of the establishment, which it must be visible to the public,” explained veterinarian Indyanara Altoé, technical advisor to the Council.

The CRMV-RN also recommends that allegations of illegal exercise of the profession and mistreatment be registered with the Civil Police.