Clubs are considering joining the STJD to speed up the punishment of Sport

Sport beat Juventude 3-1, last Wednesday (6), in Ilha do Retiro, and gained a survival in the attempt to escape relegation to Serie B in 2022. However, the club from Pernambuco still lives the expectation of the trial for the possible irregular use of defender Pedro Henrique, which could cause the Lion to lose 17 points in the Brazilian Championship.

According to information from journalist Venê Casagrande, later confirmed by the report of TNT Sports, some Serie A clubs are moving and are considering entering the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) in the coming days to speed up the possible punishment of the northeastern team.

Among the roster of teams are Grêmio, Atlético Goianiense and Santos, who fight at the bottom of the table. The hammer hasn’t been hit yet, but the talks are continuing and should come to an end soon.

If they lose 17 points due to the punishment, Sport would go to the bottom with only six points and, with 14 rounds to go in the tournament, they would probably not be saved from falling to the second national division.

Click here to better understand the ‘Pedro Henrique case’, which could make Sport lose points in the Brasileirão.