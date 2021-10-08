Clubs study joint action at STJD, and Sport plans a trip to Rio to investigate Pedro Henrique’s case | sport

The story of the alleged irregularity of defender Pedro Henrique resurfaced on Wednesday – after the president of Atlético-GO, Adson Batista, publicly demanding a position from the CBF on the case. But the movement must go further. This is because some Serie A clubs are studying the mounting of a joint action, at the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), to seek punishment for Sport.

Cautious behind the scenes, the Rubro-negro from Pernambuco has called the CBF since last week and plans a trip to Rio de Janeiro to be able to define the situation.

The Lion also decided to suspend the squad’s squad while there is no response from the entity. So much so that Pedro Henrique was out of the relationship in the last round – when the team beat Juventude 3-1 at Arena de Pernambuco.

CLICK HERE to check out more Sport news

From strategy to consequences: understand Sport’s situation in the case of Pedro Henrique’s irregularity

1 of 2 Pedro Henrique training at Sport — Photo: Anderson Stevens/Sport Pedro Henrique training at Sport — Photo: Anderson Stevens/Sport

Wins show that Sport has found a way to play. And most importantly: a way to play well

The president of Atlético-GO became the first representative of opposing clubs to publicly take a stand on the case. On Wednesday night, after the loss to Athletico, at Antônio Accioly, he demanded a position from the CBF – when evaluating Dragão’s fight at the Brazilian Nationals.

– We are struggling with a very messy table. You see Sport that everyone was saying is relegated, today is in the fight. He won two in a row. I also hope that the regulation is respected. For example, if there was an irregularity in Sport, the CBF has to take a stand. This is all very quiet. I do not understand. I hope you have some position. There has to be an answer, because there are regulations to be followed.

Among other clubs in the fight against the bottom of the table, Ceará, for example, preaches focus on the fight for the Sudamericana and says it will not comment on the case of Pedro Henrique. Teams such as Grêmio and Bahia were also sought out, but still haven’t manifested.

2 of 2 Adson Batista – president of Atlético-GO — Photo: Bruno Corsino / ACG Adson Batista – president of Atlético-GO — Photo: Bruno Corsino / ACG

In the case of Sport, the trend is that Pedro Henrique follow as an embezzler in the weekend clash – against Corinthians, at 4:30 pm on Saturday. The club’s idea is to avoid an increase in the story during the counting process.

Over the past few days, Rubro-negro came to be confident about a possible release of the CBF – based on the position of the president of the Pernambuco Football Federation, Evandro de Carvalho. Despite this, he says he has officially sought out the organization since Friday. And now the next steps are being taken, according to the president of the club, Yuri Romão.

“The consultation at CBF was made. We are waiting for a return. Possibly we should go to Rio de Janeiro next week to resolve this situation. Me or Augusto Carreras (soccer vice), even Rodrigo Guedes (legal vice). We need to go there” – claims.

Parents’ poster goes viral and becomes a “prophecy” after Sport’s top scorer goal

After turning his head cooler, Hernanes explains: “I was a sheep, but now I’m a Lion.

Evandro Carvalho states that CBF should not denounce Sport in the Pedro Henrique case

Sport’s football manager gives version about unregistered reinforcements and Pedro Henrique case

Executive gives version of mistakes and criticizes Sport’s football department team: “Too weak”

Sport also worked with the possibility of obtaining an official position from the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) – which would be responsible for accepting and judging history, in case of complaint. But the body has no way to advance its position on a situation that does not officially exist – as it is not being processed in the Court.

The STJD did not receive the Infringement Notice (the term used for the complaints) in relation to the case.

Before transferring to Sport, Pedro Henrique played five matches for Internacional and received yellow cards in two others – when he was on the bench. The point is that the warnings would be configured as effective participation, according to Article 43 of the General Regulations for Competitions (RGC). And in this case, he couldn’t have played for Crimson.

The club from Pernambuco, however, relies on the Specific Regulation of the Championship (REC) to defend its use. This is because the text defines as “acting” the act of: starting the match as a starter or entering the field during the match.

Sport understands that the REC overlaps the RGC in this case, while there are specialists who see the regulations as complementary.

In case of complaint in the STJD, the Lion runs the risk of losing up to 17 points – according to Article 214 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice.

“Loss of the maximum number of points attributed to a victory in the competition rules, regardless of the result of the match, competition or equivalent, and a fine of R$ 100.00 (one hundred reais) to R$ 100,000.00 (one hundred thousand reais). “

CLICK HERE to check out more Sport news