Commission postpones decision that could ban chloroquine in the SUS

Pressed by pocketnaristas, the Ministry of Health agency responsible for the technical analysis of new medicines in the Unified Health System (SUS) postponed the decision, scheduled for this Thursday (7), which could stop the use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine as a treatment for patients with covid-19. Both are proven not to work against the disease, but are promoted by President Jair Bolsonaro and his allies as part of the so-called early treatment. As revealed the state, the collegiate would oppose Bolsonaro, and the technical conclusion would be used by Covid’s CPI as further proof of the government’s mistakes in managing the pandemic.

The discussion was removed from the agenda of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies (Conitec) at the request of the group’s coordinator, physician Carlos Carvalho, from USP, chosen by minister Marcelo Queiroga. To state, Carvalho said the decision was not influenced by political issues. The doctor said he would like to take a study published at the end of September in The New English Medical Journal on the drug Regen-Cov for discussion by the group of experts who developed the protocol.

The discussion of guidelines was item 12 on the agenda, but it has been dropped. The decision by Conitec, which has an advisory nature, was awaited with concern by the Planalto Palace because of the potential political and legal consequences. The indiscriminate recommendation of drugs that do not work to the detriment of measures to encourage vaccination and social distancing is one of the fronts attacked by the CPI.

In addition, the technical decision of an agency of the government itself would call into question the pro-chloroquine discourse of the pocketnaristas. This morning, Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) used social media to misleadingly say that “the left has banned access to treatment that could save lives.” On the 21st, Jair Bolsonaro defended early treatment with chloroquine, in a speech at the United Nations (UN)

The technical opinion that would be put to the vote strongly disapproved of the use of medicines such as hydroxychloroquine, chloroquine and azithromycin. The text, to which the state had access, emphasizes that, in times of pandemic, public resources should be used where there is more certainty about effectiveness.

The document makes it clear that there is evidence that azithromycin and hydroxychloroquine are ineffective, that is, they do not work in the treatment of the disease and should not be used. As for drugs such as ivermectin and colchicine, there is no evidence that they work in the treatment.

According to the opinion, there is no remedy, so far, that can be used early to alter the natural course of the disease.

“Several ineffective therapies were discarded in order to save resources by abandoning their use, such as the case of azithromycin and hydroxychloroquine (…) in an epidemic scenario, the allocation of resources should be prioritized for interventions with greater certainty of benefit, such as the case of personal protective equipment, interventions for ventilatory support of patients and pharmacological therapies with proven effectiveness. The treatment of patients should be encouraged through research protocols of studies with adequate design and potential to provide answers to society,” says an excerpt from the conclusion of the opinion.

The doctors who drew up the protocol were advised of the withdrawal from the agenda by one of the group coordinators this Thursday morning, as found by the state.

The guidelines were developed by about 20 experts from different medical societies. O state he also found that the group will not accept political interference for changes to the document, and the doctors will withdraw their names if this occurs.

Conitec is made up of the seven secretaries of the Ministry of Health, in addition to representatives from the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM), National Health Council (CNS), National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), National Health Agency (ANS), and of state and municipal health departments. The coordinator, Carlos Carvalho, appointed by Queiroga, is a critic of chloroquine and a defender of social distance and the use of masks.

The commission is responsible for advising the ministry in deciding which drugs and treatments will be used by SUS. A decision on drug treatments for patients with covid must be made known by day 26. In May, Conitec had already disapproved the use of chloroquine for hospitalized patients.

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said in testimony to the CPI, in June, that he would wait for a decision by Conitec to comment on the pertinence or not of using the medicine. On Thursday, the senators approved Queiroga’s recall. Back in Brazil after two weeks of quarantine in New York, he refused to reveal whether he took hydroxychloroquine during the period, as Bolsonaro encourages.

Queiroga has been criticized by sectors of the Pocket and government base. The ideological wing criticizes the minister for having authorized the vaccination of teenagers, for not speeding up a plan to release the use of masks and for not acting more forcefully to stop the “vaccine passport” – he personally suggested the model, in April .

Wanted by state since the beginning of the week to comment on the decisive meeting of Conitec, the ministry has not expressed itself. On Thursday, in a note, he only informed that the topic was removed from the agenda by the coordinator of the group of experts that is preparing the guidelines for outpatient treatment due to the “publication of new scientific evidence of the drugs under analysis”. Also according to the ministry, the document “will be improved and will be guided as soon as it is finalized”.