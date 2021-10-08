Companies in the private health sector express interest in buying Grupo Santa

posted on 10/08/2021 06:00 / updated on 10/08/2021 09:24



Hospital Santa Lúcia, in Asa Sul, is the flagship of the group, controlled by the Leal family. Owners say the intention is not to sell, but to buy – (credit: Ronaldo de Oliveira/CB/DA Press)

The private health market, which is undergoing a major consolidation process, is heated up. Banco BTG Pactual consulted with potential buyers of Grupo Santa, the largest hospital network in the Midwest, headquartered in Brasília. At least four interested parties appeared — Dasa, Rede D’Or, Mater Dei and the HIG investment fund — but, for now, the Leal family, controller of the business that includes six hospitals, shows no signs of interest in the offer. Grupo Santa is valued between R$7 billion and R$13 billion, according to specialists.

Faced with the repercussions of its possible sale, Grupo Santa assures that, at this moment, it is a buyer. So much so that, soon, it will announce the acquisition of two hospitals outside the Federal District. “The Santa Group doesn’t want to be sold. We are not for sale, on the contrary, we are in a very important moment of growth. We recently purchased two hospitals in Cuiabá, one in Anápolis, and we have just closed the transaction with two more hospitals. Our idea is precisely to grow in the region where we are pioneers”, he told the mail the CEO of Grupo Santa, Gustavo Fiuza.

He admits, however, that the group has already been sought out by major chains for purchase proposals, but there has been no interest so far.

valuable asset

“For years, Grupo Santa, currently the third largest hospital group in Brazil, has been sought out by large networks and investment funds to build partnerships. At a time of consolidation in the health market, these demands have increased, mainly because it is the only major Brazilian hospital asset that is not yet on the Stock Exchange or associated with investment funds”, highlights the group, in a note.

According to Fiuza, since October last year, the health market has been experiencing a phenomenon of consolidation, and there is a race on the part of the large networks to expand regionally across the country, buying hospitals. Currently, Grupo Santa operates in all federative units in the Midwest region, except in Mato Grosso do Sul. “We are talking about an excellent deal”, says a financial market executive.

The biggest operation in the health sector took place in 2012, when the American American Health took control of Amil for R$ 10 billion. Therefore, if carried out, the negotiation of Santa could be close to this value, experts believe. BTG Pactual is willing to close the deal. And he believes it is a natural process, since we are talking about a strategic asset, with strong growth potential. The crown jewel of the Brasiliense group is the Hospital Santa Lúcia, in the Federal District.

The same executive believes that the approaches to Grupo Santa will continue. Competitors are full of appetite. For Dasa, the acquisition of the Brasiliense chain would be a spectacular leap in its growth and consolidation process. Mater Dei, from Minas Gerais, sees in the business an opportunity to detach itself from its state of origin. O mail tried to contact the companies Rede D’Or, Mater Dei and the HIG investment fund to confirm the interest and purchase proposals of Grupo Santa, but did not get a return until the closing of this edition.