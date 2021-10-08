Conmebol defines uniforms that Palmeiras and Flamengo will use in the final; Look

It is true that there is still more than a month to the big decision of the Libertadores Conmebol, in Montevideo, Uruguay, on November 27th, but palm trees and Flamengo they already know which uniform combination they will use for the match. The definition was revealed by Conmebol, this Thursday (7).

The final of Conmebol Libertadores will be broadcast LIVE fur FOX Sports and also by ESPN on Star+. Not a subscriber yet? Click here for more information

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

With a better campaign than Flamengo in the group stage, the Alviverde he is the “homeman” of the game and will therefore enter the field in his number 1 uniform, with a predominantly green shirt, white shorts and green socks.

The São Paulo club’s goalkeeper’s uniform will also have the predominant green, but in a lighter tone than the jerseys of line players. Also, all components of the uniform will be the same color.

Everton Ribeiro, from Flamengo, and Dudu, from Palmeiras, fighting for the ball at the Brasileirão game Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

O red-black, in turn, will take to the field in Uruguay with his shirt number 2, predominantly white and with red and black sleeves, as well as black shorts and white socks (both also with red and black details).

Flamengo’s goalkeeper, in turn, will wear a yellow shirt and shorts, with black socks.

It is worth remembering that this is the combination of traditional uniforms that has been used by the two clubs, when Palmeiras is the principal.

The referee, not to be confused with the athletes’ uniforms, will enter the field with sky blue shirts and socks, and even black shorts. See below: