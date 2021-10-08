Corinthians beats the ace and four names in the selection of the 24th round of the Brazilian Nationals

On Tuesday, Corinthians beat Bahia 3-1, on a night that marked the return of Fiel to Neo Química Arena. With good football practiced and offensive volume during the 90 minutes, Timão won four names in the selection of the 24th round of the Brasileirão, in addition to also having the “player”.

Fagner, Cantillo, Róger Guedes and Sylvinho they are representatives of the Parque São Jorge club in the selection published by Brasileirão’s official profile on social networks, with the Colombian assuring the best of the journey. Voting was done through a poll in the Twitter.

The complete selection is selected as follows: Felipe Alves (Fortaleza), Fagner (Corinthians), Marcelo Benevenuto (Fortaleza), Rafael Thyere (Sport), Lucas Crispim (Fortaleza), Cantillo (Corinthians), Zé Welison (Sport), Terans (Athletico Paranaense), Vitinho (Flemish), Roger Guedes (Corinthians) and Mikael (Sport), under the command of Sylvinho.

As a result, Corinthians is the club with the most representatives in the selection for the 24th round of the tournament, with four selected. Fortaleza and Sport, who beat Fluminense and Juventude, respectively, have three athletes each.

See the full selection

🔰 You voted, and the #Fan SelectionBR21 of the 24th round was like this… So, did you like it? 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/3GLgdFVdPz — Brasileirão Assaí (@Brasileirao) October 8, 2021

