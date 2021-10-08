Corinthians celebrates its first event with a post-pandemic audience and is already preparing for the 13th

The Corinthians board celebrated the first event with a public in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, responsible for closing Brazilian stadiums for about 19 months. The internal evaluation was that, despite some setbacks, everything went as planned.

The portal report My Timon talked to some stadium employees before, during and after the victory over Bahia, 3-1. And the opinion was that the operation of the game, as the event’s organization is called, was a success.

Most of the approximately ten thousand fans who went to Neo Química Arena collaborated so that everything went as planned. The assessment was that many Corinthians fans met the requested advance notice for access, there was good adhesion to the masks, in addition to a social distance in most sectors.

O My Timon tried a statement by Duilio Monteiro Alves (president) or Lúcio Blanco (operations superintendent of Neo Química Arena) about this first event with public at the stadium. The request, however, was not granted by the Corinthians Communication Department.

the 13th is coming

Corinthians fans awaiting the opening of the gates in the West sector Danilo Fernandes / My Timão

Corinthians is already preparing for the second event, which, once again, will have only 30% of the ticket load available to fans (about 14 thousand). This is the duel with Fluminense, on the 13th, for the 26th round of the Brasileirão.

As there are only five days left for the game, the trend is for tickets to start going on sale until this Saturday. It is worth remembering that the marketing will only be online, both in Fiel Torcedor (www.fieltorcedor.com.br) and in the open sale to all fans (www.ticketcorinthians.com.br).

