Corinthians ends the 24th round on a high and is two points behind second place at the Brazilian Nationals

Corinthians started the 24th round with an eye on entering the G4, but ends it with a glimpse of the possibility of reaching the vice-leadership of the Brazilian Championship in the near future. All this because the matches, which ended with the derby between São Paulo and Santos, this Thursday, helped the good moment of Sylvinho’s team.
In addition to beating Bahia 3-1 at the Neo Química Arena, Timão saw Red Bull Bragantino and Flamengo draw 1-1 and Palmeiras defeated 2-1 by América-MG. Even the leader Atlético-MG stumbled, drawing 2-2 with Chapecoense, away from home.
The only G6 team that won besides Corinthians was Fortaleza, which beat Fluminense 2-0 at Maracanã. The result was not all bad, as it held the Rio team, which had five points and two games less than Timão.
Despite the proximity in the number of points, only Timão and Fortaleza have already played the 24 scheduled games, which can cause a distortion in the leaderboard. The team returns to the field on Saturday, at 4:30 pm (GMT), to face the Sport.
Watch the games of the 24th round of the Brasileirão 2021
Games on 10/05/2021
9:30 pm – Corinthians 3 x 1 Bahia
Games on 10/06/2021
19:00 – Atlético-GO 0 x 2 Athletico-PR
19:00 – Chapecoense 2 x 2 Atlético-MG
19:00 – Sport 3 x 1 Youth
19:00 – Ceará 0 x 0 International
20:30 – Red Bull Bragantino 1 x 1 Flamengo
9:30 pm – Guild 2 x 2 Cuiabá
9:30 pm – América-MG 2 x 1 Palm Trees
9:30 pm – Fluminense 0 x 2 Fortaleza
Games on 10/07/2021
18:30 – São Paulo 1 x 1 Santos
Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship
|Classification
|PG
|J
|V
|AND
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|%
|1st
|Atlético-MG
|50
|23
|15
|5
|3
|35
|15
|20
|72
|2nd
|Flamengo
|39
|21
|12
|3
|6
|40
|20
|20
|62
|3rd
|palm trees
|39
|23
|12
|3
|8
|35
|28
|7
|57
|4th
|strength
|39
|24
|11
|6
|7
|32
|26
|6
|54
|5th
|Corinthians
|37
|24
|9
|10
|5
|27
|22
|5
|51
|6th
|Red Bull Bragantino
|35
|23
|8
|11
|4
|35
|27
|8
|51
|7th
|Athletic-PR
|33
|23
|10
|3
|10
|31
|29
|two
|48
|8th
|International
|33
|23
|8
|9
|6
|26
|23
|3
|48
|9th
|Fluminense
|32
|23
|8
|8
|7
|24
|26
|-two
|46
|10th
|America-MG
|31
|25
|7
|10
|8
|23
|25
|-two
|41
|11th
|Atlético-GO
|30
|23
|7
|9
|7
|20
|22
|-two
|43
|12th
|Cuiabá
|30
|24
|6
|12
|6
|25
|26
|-1
|42
|13th
|São Paulo
|30
|25
|6
|12
|7
|20
|25
|-5
|40
|14th
|Ceará
|29
|22
|6
|11
|5
|20
|21
|-1
|44
|15th
|Youth
|27
|24
|6
|9
|9
|23
|29
|-6
|38
|16th
|saints
|25
|23
|5
|10
|8
|21
|29
|-8
|36
|17th
|Guild
|23
|22
|6
|5
|11
|20
|26
|-6
|35
|18th
|Bahia
|23
|23
|6
|5
|12
|26
|38
|-12
|33
|19th
|sport
|23
|24
|5
|8
|11
|13
|21
|-8
|32
|20th
|Chapecoense
|12
|24
|1
|9
|14
|20
|38
|-18
|17
See also all rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.
See more at: Brazilian Championship.