Corinthians ends the 24th round on a high and is two points behind second place at the Brazilian Nationals

by

Corinthians started the 24th round with an eye on entering the G4, but ends it with a glimpse of the possibility of reaching the vice-leadership of the Brazilian Championship in the near future. All this because the matches, which ended with the derby between São Paulo and Santos, this Thursday, helped the good moment of Sylvinho’s team.

In addition to beating Bahia 3-1 at the Neo Química Arena, Timão saw Red Bull Bragantino and Flamengo draw 1-1 and Palmeiras defeated 2-1 by América-MG. Even the leader Atlético-MG stumbled, drawing 2-2 with Chapecoense, away from home.

The only G6 team that won besides Corinthians was Fortaleza, which beat Fluminense 2-0 at Maracanã. The result was not all bad, as it held the Rio team, which had five points and two games less than Timão.

Despite the proximity in the number of points, only Timão and Fortaleza have already played the 24 scheduled games, which can cause a distortion in the leaderboard. The team returns to the field on Saturday, at 4:30 pm (GMT), to face the Sport.

Watch the games of the 24th round of the Brasileirão 2021

Games on 10/05/2021
9:30 pm – Corinthians 3 x 1 Bahia
Games on 10/06/2021
19:00 – Atlético-GO 0 x 2 Athletico-PR
19:00 – Chapecoense 2 x 2 Atlético-MG
19:00 – Sport 3 x 1 Youth
19:00 – Ceará 0 x 0 International
20:30 – Red Bull Bragantino 1 x 1 Flamengo
9:30 pm – Guild 2 x 2 Cuiabá
9:30 pm – América-MG 2 x 1 Palm Trees
9:30 pm – Fluminense 0 x 2 Fortaleza
Games on 10/07/2021
18:30 – São Paulo 1 x 1 Santos

Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard
ClassificationPGJVANDDGPGCSG%
1stAtlético-MG5023155335152072
2ndFlamengo3921123640202062
3rdpalm trees392312383528757
4thstrength392411673226654
5thCorinthians372491052722551
6thRed Bull Bragantino352381143527851
7thAthletic-PR3323103103129two48
8thInternational33238962623348
9thFluminense32238872426-two46
10thAmerica-MG312571082325-two41
11thAtlético-GO30237972022-two43
12thCuiabá302461262526-142
13thSão Paulo302561272025-540
14thCeará292261152021-144
15thYouth27246992329-638
16thsaints252351082129-836
17thGuild232265112026-635
18thBahia232365122638-1233
19thsport232458111321-832
20thChapecoense122419142038-1817

See also all rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.

See more at: Brazilian Championship.