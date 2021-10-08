Corinthians ends the 24th round on a high and is two points behind second place at the Brazilian Nationals

Corinthians started the 24th round with an eye on entering the G4, but ends it with a glimpse of the possibility of reaching the vice-leadership of the Brazilian Championship in the near future. All this because the matches, which ended with the derby between São Paulo and Santos, this Thursday, helped the good moment of Sylvinho’s team.

In addition to beating Bahia 3-1 at the Neo Química Arena, Timão saw Red Bull Bragantino and Flamengo draw 1-1 and Palmeiras defeated 2-1 by América-MG. Even the leader Atlético-MG stumbled, drawing 2-2 with Chapecoense, away from home.

The only G6 team that won besides Corinthians was Fortaleza, which beat Fluminense 2-0 at Maracanã. The result was not all bad, as it held the Rio team, which had five points and two games less than Timão.

Despite the proximity in the number of points, only Timão and Fortaleza have already played the 24 scheduled games, which can cause a distortion in the leaderboard. The team returns to the field on Saturday, at 4:30 pm (GMT), to face the Sport.

Games on 10/05/2021

9:30 pm – Corinthians 3 x 1 Bahia

Games on 10/06/2021

19:00 – Atlético-GO 0 x 2 Athletico-PR

19:00 – Chapecoense 2 x 2 Atlético-MG

19:00 – Sport 3 x 1 Youth

19:00 – Ceará 0 x 0 International

20:30 – Red Bull Bragantino 1 x 1 Flamengo

9:30 pm – Guild 2 x 2 Cuiabá

9:30 pm – América-MG 2 x 1 Palm Trees

9:30 pm – Fluminense 0 x 2 Fortaleza

Games on 10/07/2021

18:30 – São Paulo 1 x 1 Santos

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st Atlético-MG 50 23 15 5 3 35 15 20 72 2nd Flamengo 39 21 12 3 6 40 20 20 62 3rd palm trees 39 23 12 3 8 35 28 7 57 4th strength 39 24 11 6 7 32 26 6 54 5th Corinthians 37 24 9 10 5 27 22 5 51 6th Red Bull Bragantino 35 23 8 11 4 35 27 8 51 7th Athletic-PR 33 23 10 3 10 31 29 two 48 8th International 33 23 8 9 6 26 23 3 48 9th Fluminense 32 23 8 8 7 24 26 -two 46 10th America-MG 31 25 7 10 8 23 25 -two 41 11th Atlético-GO 30 23 7 9 7 20 22 -two 43 12th Cuiabá 30 24 6 12 6 25 26 -1 42 13th São Paulo 30 25 6 12 7 20 25 -5 40 14th Ceará 29 22 6 11 5 20 21 -1 44 15th Youth 27 24 6 9 9 23 29 -6 38 16th saints 25 23 5 10 8 21 29 -8 36 17th Guild 23 22 6 5 11 20 26 -6 35 18th Bahia 23 23 6 5 12 26 38 -12 33 19th sport 23 24 5 8 11 13 21 -8 32 20th Chapecoense 12 24 1 9 14 20 38 -18 17

