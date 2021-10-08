Corinthians registers 20 players for the Women’s Libertadores; see list

This Thursday afternoon, Corinthians defined the 20 players registered to compete in the Women’s Libertadores Cup, next month, in Paraguay. The club, Brazilian champion for two weeks, will divide the attention between Paulista and the continental tournament in November.

Coach Arthur Elias signed up:

Goalkeepers: Kemelli and Natascha

Defenders: Erika, Giovanna Campiolo, Sparrow and Poliana

Sides: Katiuscia, Juliete and Yasmim

Steering Wheels: Andressinha, Ingryd and Diany

Socks: Gabi Zanotti, Tamires and Grazi

Strikers: Adriana, Cacau, Gabi Portilho, Jheniffer and Vic Albuquerque

Corinthians debuts on November 4, against San Lorenzo. In the second round, Timão faces Nacional, from Uruguay, on November 7th. Finally, Corinthians closes the first phase against Deportivo Capiatá, on November 10th.

All departures take place at 5:30 pm local time. As the host country must enter daylight saving time in October, the time will be the same as Brasília. At the end of the first phase, the top two in each group advance to the final phases. The decision will be taken in Uruguay, on November 21st.

The prize for the first place has the value of U$ 85,000 (about R$ 447 thousand). The second place will have U$50 thousand (about R$263,000) and the third will have U$35,000 (about R$184 thousand). Values ​​are at current quote.

In addition to seeking the tri-championship of the Libertadores, Corinthians is also seeking the tri-championship of the Campeonato Paulista in this second half. The Corinthians team leads the state with 25 points, one ahead of São Paulo.

See the athletes registered by Timão

reproduction

See more at: Corinthians Women.