Coritiba x Cruzeiro: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series b

O Coritiba comes from two straight draws against Remo (away) and Confiança (home) and the difference for fifth place, CRB, dropped to six points. The alviverde team, however, has gone seven games without losing, with four wins and three draws. The last setback was for Botafogo, on August 27th.

O cruise in the last round, at home, by 2-0, Brasil de Pelotas, current lantern of the competition. Before, there was a draw with Guarani. The club is undefeated playing away from home for 77 days, when it was defeated by Remo, in the 13th round. However, you need to break a taboo to come out with the three points: beating a G-4 team.

Coritiba – coach: Gustavo Morínigo

The Paraguayan coach has the returns of defender Henrique and midfielder Robinho, who completed an automatic suspension. Wellington Carvalho leaves the defense, while Matheus Sales and Val compete to continue between the holders.

Probable lineup: Wilson; Nathaniel, Henrique, Luciano Castán and Guilherme Biro; Willian Farias, Matheus Sales (Val) and Robinho; Igor Paixão, Rafinha and Léo Gamalho.

Probable Coritiba x Cruzeiro

Embezzlement: Nathan Ribeiro (transition); Edson Carioca (medical department)

Hanging: Wilson, Nathan Ribeiro, Wellington Carvalho, Matheus Sales, Val, Rafinha, Igor Paixão and Gustavo Morínigo.

Cruise – technician: Vanderlei Luxemburgo

Luxa’s team has the return of the defensive midfielder Rômulo, freed from muscle wasting, and a novelty among the related: Vitor Roque, 16-year-old forward, of the U-17. On the other hand, Raposa continues without Marcelo Moreno, with the Bolivian national team, and Wellington Nem, Flávio and Marcinho, the latter due to physical problems.

Probable line-up: Fábio, Raúl Cáceres, Eduardo Brock, Ramon, Matheus Pereira, Adriano, Lucas Ventura (Rômulo), Giovanni, Bruno José, Vitor Leque and Thiago.

Campinho Cruzeiro

Embezzlement: Marcelo Moreno (with the Bolivian national team); Henrique and Norberto, Marcinho, Wellington Nem, Flávio (medical department); Joseph and Jean Victor (technical option)

Hanging: Adriano, Ariel Cabral, Giovanni, Léo Santos, Marcinho, Rafael Sobis, Ramon, Thiago and Vanderlei Luxemburgo.

Arbitration Presentation