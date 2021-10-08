Coronavac has low effectiveness in elderly people over 80 years old, says Saúde to the CPI

In response to the application filed by the CPI of the Pandemic, the Ministry of Health argued that Coronavac was not included in the vaccination plan against Covid-19 in 2022 due to its “low effectiveness” in elderly people over 80 years of age. In the 169-page document, the folder explained that so far, there is no indication to use the vaccine as a booster or additional dose.

“In addition to the fact that studies demonstrate the low effectiveness of the immunizing agent in a population over 80 years of age, discussions in the Technical Chamber that did not indicate such an immunizing agent as a Booster or Additional dose – according to NT Techniques SECOVID, thus, at the present time, it would only be indicated as primary vaccination schedule in individuals over 18 years old”, he justified.

The justification is in a document sent by the Ministry of Health this Thursday afternoon (7) to the president of the CPI of the Pandemic, Omar Aziz. The commission had stipulated a period of 48 hours for the ministry to answer questions about the vaccination plan for 2022 and the reason for interrupting the use of Coronavac next year.

The ministry also reaffirmed that the possible discontinuation of the immunizing agent is directly related to the authorization of emergency use, information that the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, had already reported publicly.

“The reason for the possible discontinuation of the Coronavac vaccine in the year 2022 is directly related to the condition of its evaluation by ANVISA. Until now, the authorization is temporary for emergency use, which was granted to minimize, as quickly as possible, the impacts of the disease in the national territory”, says the folder.

Responsibility shared with states and municipalities

The ministry emphasizes that the actions of the Unified Health System are a tripartite competence that includes the Union, states and municipalities and that, although it is the competence of the Ministry to elaborate the context of vaccination, the implementation of the vaccination scheme depends on other federative entities.

“The Federal Supreme Court issued a decision explaining that the measures adopted by the Federal Government did not rule out concurrent jurisdiction nor the taking of normative and administrative measures by the states, the Federal District and the municipalities as a result of the pandemic”, he declared.

Remaining doses from 2021

In the document, the ministry also says that it foresees the need for around 73.7 million doses of vaccines by the end of this year, including 27.9 million booster doses for the population over 60 years of age; 8.2 million for health workers; and 18.3 million for teenagers.

The folder highlights that 207.8 million doses of immunizing agents are expected to be delivered by the end of the year (71.6 million from Astrazeneca, nearly 100 million from Pfizer and 36.1 million from Janssen). Thus, in the ministry’s calculations, there would be a surplus of 134.1 million doses for 2022.

“However, considering that for the conclusion of fiscal year 2021 we have the forecast of the need for 73,707,379 doses, as well as the contracts signed by the Ministry of Health have an outstanding amount of 207,870,340 doses, there will be a forecast of 134,192,961 doses remaining for 2022”, he argued.