Covid-19: CoronaVac vaccine should no longer be applied in Brazil from 2022 – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Tânia Rêgo/Agência Brasil Coronavac helped save thousands of Brazilians

The first vaccine applied in Brazil, CoronaVac should leave the National Immunization Program (PNI) from 2022. The information was given by the Ministry of Health to the Covid-19’s Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI). that the immunizing agent is only approved for emergency use and has low effectiveness among elderly people over 80 years of age.

The response to the CPI was given by Danilo de Souza Vasconcelos, Program Director of the Extraordinary Secretariat for Confronting Covid-19, and Rosana Leite de Melo, secretary of the same sector.

“Until now, the authorization (by CoronaVac) is temporary for emergency use, which was granted to minimize, as quickly as possible, the impacts of the disease in the national territory”, says an excerpt of the answer.

Unlike Coronavac, Anvisa has already approved the definitive registration of immunizers from Pfizer and AstraZeneca/Fiocruz. Also applied in Brazil, Janssen’s vaccine still has emergency registration.

Efficiency

A preliminary study with adults over 70 years indicates an average effectiveness of 42% of Coronavac. In Uruguay, a survey released in May this year showed that two doses of CoronaVac reduced mortality from Covid-19 by 97%; 95% of admission to the ICU; and in 57% the occurrence of the disease.

“In addition to the fact that studies demonstrate the low effectiveness of the immunizing agent in a population over 80 years of age; discussions in the Technical Chamber that did not indicate such an immunizing agent as a Booster or Additional dose – according to NT Techniques SECOVID, thus, at the present time, it would only be indicated as primary vaccination schedule in individuals over 18 years of age. There are ongoing studies that indicate that even when using a primary vaccination schedule, a third dose must be considered”, says another excerpt of the response from the Ministry of Health sent to the CPI.