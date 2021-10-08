COVID: Pfizer calls for emergency use of vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 – International

Pfizer has applied to the US government to vaccinate against COVID-19 children ages 5 to 11 (photo: Robyn Beck / AFP)

The Pfizer laboratory announced this Thursday (7/10) that it has submitted a formal request to the US government for the emergency use of the vaccine against COVID-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years. Many children have been infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus and immunizing the younger population is considered a key factor in keeping schools open and ending the pandemic.

In late September, Pfizer and BioNTech, which jointly developed the vaccine, began submitting data to the FDA, which oversees the drugs in the United States, for the long-awaited authorization.

Pfizer said on Twitter on Thursday that the two companies have “officially submitted the FDA application” for “Emergency Use Authorization” for the COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5-11.

After the announcement, White House Coordinator for COVID, Jeff Zients, told CNN: “We all agree that having a safe and effective vaccine for young people up to 11 is a really important next step in the fight against the virus.”

In the tests, children aged between 5 and 11 years received two doses of 10 micrograms 21 days apart. Doses for people aged 12 and over are 30 micrograms.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has definite FDA authorization for use for persons over 16 years of age.



