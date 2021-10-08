Covid’s CPI summons Queiroga to testify to the commission for the 3rd time

By Eduardo Simões

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Covid’s CPI in the Senate approved this Thursday a call for Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga to provide clarifications to the commission for the third time, after leaving the agenda of a meeting of a technical body in the folder with the recommendation so that drugs ineffective against Covid-19 are not used to treat the disease.

The information that the recommendation against the use of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin in the treatment of Covid was removed from the agenda of the meeting of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec) reached the Parliamentary Inquiry Committee on Thursday and led to its approval of a request by senator Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship-SE) to hear Queiroga.

“The President of the Republic met the day before yesterday with Mr. (Eduardo) Pazuello (former Minister of Health) and Mr. General (Luiz Eduardo) Ramos (Chief Minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency) and sent the order to the Minister Marcelo Queiroga: ‘take it off the agenda, don’t vote’”, said the vice president of the CPI, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), during a session of the collegiate body.

“I am not aware of such an absurd intervention within the Unified Health System, within the Ministry of Health, as this one,” he added.

President Jair Bolsonaro often defends what he calls “early treatment” with drugs already proven to be ineffective against Covid-19, such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, and took the defense of these drugs to the speech he made to the General Assembly of the United Nations. (UN) in New York last month.

“Either we take this measure (summon Queiroga) or next year there will be a national immunization schedule with chloroquine, instead of a national schedule of immunization with vaccine,” said Randolfe.

“The President of the Republic intervened because he considered that this resolution that we have just read would be a defeat. Look what the Bolsonaro government’s flag is, it’s chloroquine. So I consider Mr. Queiroga’s visit to this CPI inevitable.”

The CPI also approved the request, giving Conitec 24 hours to send the opinion that would be voted on Thursday to the senators, as well as the reasons that led to its removal from the agenda.

The Ministry of Health did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Queiroga’s new summons. The Ministry and the Presidency of the Republic were also approached to comment on Randolfe’s statements, but they did not respond immediately.

