CPI approves request to summon Minister Marcelo Queiroga

Covid’s CPI approved today calling the Health Minister, Marcelo Queiroga, to testify to the commission for the third time. The president of the collegiate, senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), scheduled the hearing for the next 18th.

The minister’s staff informed that he has not yet been notified of the new call, but said that he is available to the CPI to provide the necessary clarifications.

Queiroga, who has already appeared at the CPI in two previous hearings (on May 6 and June 8), should be pressed to clarify issues such as the interruption (already revoked) of vaccination for adolescents in the country and the removal of an opinion from the agenda. on chloroquine at a Conitec (National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the National Health Service) meeting.

The minister must also be asked to explain the possibility of withdrawing from the immunization campaign in 2022 CoronaVac — a vaccine produced by the Butantan Institute (SP) in partnership with the Chinese laboratory SinoVac.

The day before yesterday, the CPI approved a request that demands from Queiroga, within 48 hours, answers to such questions. It was an alternative so that he did not need to testify again in person at the CPI, but the senators did not receive an answer.

The request for recall was presented by senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE).

The CPI approved my request to convene the Minister of Health. In Queiroga’s previous hearing, I warned that the day would come to choose between science and office. This day arrived and apparently Queiroga opted for the position. It is necessary to demand from him the defense of the health of Brazilians. — Senator Alessandro Vieira (@Sen_Alessandro) October 7, 2021

Before the application was approved, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) argued that there is time to hear Queiroga and that the CPI could not close the proceedings without an opinion from the Content about the ineffectiveness of chloroquine.

“These are simple questions, your president. Although this CPI has estimated a period of 48 hours for the information to arrive, the minister has not yet responded,” he said.

I would like to beg that we do not rule out Queiroga’s coming to this CPI, we cannot finish without the Content issue a clear position on the ineffectiveness of chloroquine and no response on vaccination of Brazilians next year.

Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) during Covid’s CPI

The senator also said he has no doubts that minister Queiroga will be dismissed from his post after the CPI’s work ends.

“A meeting of Conitec was scheduled for today to finally issue a technical opinion on the ineffectiveness of the use of chloroquine. What happens? The President of the Republic gets angry with Minister Queiroga and decides, from the Palácio do Planalto, to withdraw the issue of Conitec’s agenda,” he stated.

The Ministry of Health informed that the request for withdrawal came from the coordinator of the group of specialists who are preparing the guidelines for the outpatient treatment of patients with covid-19 due to the “publication of new scientific evidence of the drugs under analysis”.

“The document will be improved and will be guided as soon as it is finalized,” he added.

The final report of the CPI to be prepared by senator Renan gutters (MDB-AL), must be presented on the 19th and then voted on the following day.