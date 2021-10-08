CPI approves third call-up of Marcelo Queiroga







Marcelo Queiroga at Covid’s CPI in June Photo: Edilson Rodrigues / Agência Senado

THE Covid’s CPI approved this Thursday, the 7th application for a new call of the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga. This will be his third testimony to the commission. The application was presented by Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE).

The deposition date will be set by Omar Aziz (PSD-AM). The chairman of the commission criticized Marcelo Queiroga’s attitude when he was infected with the coronavirus during his trip to the United States. According to Aziz, the minister shared on a social network the comment of an internet user who questioned the effectiveness of vaccines.

“On the day he was stricken with covid, the minister reposted a message from a person saying: ‘Were you not vaccinated? Did you take both doses and get covid anyway?’ Minister Queiroga, we have not forgotten that you reposted that. If you spent 15 days in the United States and are already here in Brazil, it is because you had the opportunity to get the vaccine. That is why you are alive,” said Aziz.

To justify the request, the senators recalled that Queiroga did not respond to questions from the commission sent to the minister on Tuesday, 5. The response period was 48 hours.

The CPI questioned the minister about the portfolio’s strategy for the immunization of Brazilians in 2022. The questions were sent precisely to free Queiroga from a new appearance at the commission.

* With information from the Senate Agency