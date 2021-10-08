Cristiano Ronaldo voted Premier League player of the month | english football

Cristiano Ronaldo’s immediate impact on Manchester United became the star’s first individual trophy on his return to the club. The Portuguese ace was named the best player of September in the Premier League, precisely in the month he made his league debut after 12 years.
CR7 scored three goals in three games in the period, being United’s main highlight in the attempt to dispute the national title. In addition to scoring twice against Newcastle, in the first game of his second spell at the club, the 36-year-old also rocked the net in the victory over West Ham.
This is only the fifth “best of the month” trophy that Cristiano Ronaldo has taken in the Premier League. The last one had been conquered in March 2008, in the final stretch of the 2007/08 season, when United won the English title, and the star was the top scorer in the competition. The 13-year gap between the two awards is the longest in history.
The Portuguese ace played for the trophy with Salah, from Liverpool; Saint-Maximin from Newcastle; Rüdiger from Chelsea; João Cancelo, from Manchester City; and Sarr from Watford.
Among the coaches, who took the trophy was Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s commander. The former club player managed to lead the team on a comeback campaign in September, after a very poor start the previous month. Arsenal won all three games they played in the period, against Norwich, Burnley and Tottenham, in the derby against their great rivals.
Cristiano Ronaldo took the trophy for best player of the month — Photo: Reuters