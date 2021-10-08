Crusoe: The Bolsonaro Family Box

× Cover: Rodrigo Freitas/Crusoé – Photos: Marcos Corrêa/PR, Divulgation/Caixa and Dida Sampaio/Estadão Content

Last week, Crusoe revealed Michelle Bolsonaro’s orders for the release of loans from Caixa to friends and supporters of the government. In the new edition, the magazine shows that the bank’s sponsorships have also been directed at the request of other family members, such as Flávio Bolsonaro, the 01…

“Between January and August 2021, Caixa spent 87.5 million reais on sponsorships. A relevant slice was destined to entities that, behind the scenes, had the help of Flávio Bolsonaro. Of the total transfers this year, at least 50 million reais have the digital of 01 and one of his faithful squires in Brasília, the government’s Special Secretary for Sports, Marcelo Reis Magalhães. Marcelo Negão, as he is known, took office in February last year on the recommendation of the senator. Intimate with the Bolsonaro family, he was Flávio’s best man at the wedding with dentist Fernanda Bolsonaro. With previous experience in the private sector, where he worked raising sponsorship and marketing planning for renowned athletes, Marcelo started working in partnership with Flávio to serve entities run by government allies.

One of the transfers that had the intermediation of the pair was to the Brazilian Gymnastics Confederation. The organization is chaired by Maria Luciene Cacho Resende, but her son, Ricardo Cacho Resende, usually represents her in Brasília. Flávio and Marcelo’s intimacy with Ricardo is such that he was invited to the secretary’s birthday party, last June 16th. There, Ricardo was even introduced to Jair Bolsonaro. Days before, the confederation had received confirmation from Caixa of a sponsorship of 30 million reais. It is by far the largest amount transferred by the bank to an entity this year.”