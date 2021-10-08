Cruzeiro challenges leader Coritiba and tries to stay away from the Z4 of Serie B

Matheus Pereira valued Luxembourg’s work with young people (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro)

Still without eliminating the risk of falling to the third division, the



cruise



challenges Coritiba, leader of Serie B, with 54 points, in a confrontation this Friday, at 9:30 pm, at Couto Pereira, for the 29th round. The mission of the celestial team to win in Curitiba to open up an advantage over the 17th place, currently Londrina, with 30 points.

In 12th place, with 35, Fox needs at least four victories in the last ten rounds to reach 47 and guarantee the permanence in the second division. For access, you will have to win the remaining 10 duels and hope for mistakes from several teams. The chance of 0.09%, according to the Department of Mathematics at UFMG.

Amid a likely stay of the club in Serie B, coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo has been taking advantage of the opportunity to work on the evolution of home silver, like the 20-year-old left-back Matheus Pereira, who has already played 58 games for the first team.

“It’s very important for us, from the base, to have opportunities. Professor Luxembourg gives us a lot of confidence. He has put the boys in now, like Vitor Leque, who has risen recently, and has given us many chances. This is important”.

Cited by Pereira, Vitor Leque was the protagonist in the 2-0 victory over Brazil-RS, on Sunday, at Independencia, for the 28th round of Serie B. The 20-year-old boy opened the scoring for Cruzeiro in a play in which he dribbled two opponents and slammed his left foot into the right corner.

Who assisted Leque was Thiago, also 20, who later extended his advantage over Xavante with a similar finish from his colleague. In charge of replacing Marcelo Moreno, serving the Bolivian national team in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, the 1.90m striker has scored three goals in Serie B.

Two other players from the base among the starters are midfielders Adriano, 21, and Lucas Ventura, 23. The team is complemented by goalkeeper Fbio (41), right-back Cceres (30), defenders Ramon (26) and Eduardo Brock (30), guard Giovanni (27) and striker Bruno Jos (23).

The lineup will be confirmed by Luxembourg one hour before the ball rolls at Paran. It is not possible to nail the repetition of the team that beat Brazil, since the coach promoted surprises in the formation in previous commitments. For this Friday, he called up the young 16-year-old Vitor Roque, who scored 19 goals for the under-17 in 2021.

With this mix of young and experienced, Cruzeiro tries to overcome an opponent full of renowned athletes. One of the highlights is the 35-year-old forward Lo Gamalho, runner-up in Serie B, with 12 goals. Another is defender Henrique, reserve of the Brazilian national team at the 2014 World Cup.

Three Coritiba holders are well known to the Cruzeiro fans. Midfielder Willian Farias was part of the Brazilian champion group in 2014, while guard Robinho and attacking midfielder Rafinha were two-time champions of the Copa do Brasil in 2017 and 2018. They are part of the “backbone” of the Coxa, which has 69% success at home, with eight wins, five draws and only one rev.

CORITIBA X CRUISE





CORITIBA



Wilson; Nathaniel, Henrique, Luciano Castan and Guilherme Biro; Willian Farias, Val (Matheus Sales) and Robinho; Rafinha, Lo Gamalho and Igor Paixo

Technician:



Gustavo Mornigo

CRUISE



Phbiom; Cceres, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Pereira; Adriano, Lucas Ventura and Giovanni; Bruno Jos, Vitor Leque and Thiago

Technician:



Vanderlei Luxembourg

Reason:



29th round of Series B

Stage:



Couto Pereira, in Curitiba-PR

Date:



Friday, October 8, 2021

Time:



9.30 pm

referee:



Marielson Alves Silva (BA)

Assistants:



Alessandro lvaro Rocha de Matos and Elicarlos Franco de Oliveira (BA)