Cryptocurrency ETFs boom in August; but are they good for you? | cryptocurrencies

Against a backdrop of pandemic and political and fiscal uncertainties, investors have increasingly sought to diversify. Investing in the foreign market and in assets considered “alternative”, such as cryptocurrencies, has been one of the most popular options . Even investors considered conservative have resorted to this strategy. proof of that, was the increase in demand for index funds (or ETFs) referenced in cryptocurrencies registered by B3 , the Brazilian stock exchange.

These products debuted at B3 just seven months ago and only in August did the total number of investors holding positions in them reached 159 thousand investors. In the same month, they traded more than R$1.6 billion in cryptocurrency ETFs and these funds achieved a net worth of R$2.48 billion.

By the end of August, the Brazilian stock exchange registered 51 ETFs listed, five of which are cryptocurrency ETFs. Three of them were released in August. One of them is the BITH11, which has 100% exposure to the bitcoin cryptocurrency, and recorded BRL 63.3 million traded in the month. Jthere is the ETHE11, which has the ethereum as a reference price (second most traded cryptocurrency in the world), totaled R$ 88.7 million transacted in August. Finally, QETH11, which also replicates the ethereum, moved R$ 174.9 million in the month.

The other two exchange-traded cryptocurrency ETFs are QBTC11 and HASH11. O QBTC11 was released in June and replicates the price of bitcoin on some exchanges. It totaled R$336.5 million traded in 2021. HASH11, which debuted in April, offers exposure close to 100% to the theoretical cryptoactive portfolio defined by the Nasdaq Crypto Index. It was the sixth most traded ETF in August, and totals R$6.4 billion traded in the year up to the month.

In the year, the QBTC11 appreciated by 80.28% until the 7th of October. The BITH11, of 41.21%; QETH11 of 38.68%, ETHE11 of 21.95% and HASH11 recorded a loss of 0.56%. It is important to emphasize, however, that because they debuted on different days, this comparison considers different dates.

Appreciation of cryptocurrency ETFs in 2021 ETF Var.% rookie month QBTC11 80.28 June BIT11 41.21 August QETH11 38.68 August ETHE11 19.49 August HASH11 -0.56 April

Are they the best choice?

As with equity-related instruments, cryptocurrency ETFs are a good bet for investors to diversify simply and relatively cheaply.

This is because ETFs are passive funds, that is, they replicate some index and, therefore, they do not need the manager to closely monitor that market to adapt what is in that “basket”. That is why, their admin fees are usually lower. than that of other cryptocurrency funds that require manager monitoring to balance the portfolio (after all, if there is more work on the manager’s part, the investor pays more for it).

“Through ETFs, new entrants to this market are able to have exposure to various cryptoactives such as bitcoin and ethereum. In addition, some more conservative individual investors prefer to make their first investment in cryptocurrencies through a broker with whom they already have a relationship, especially those who don’t know how this market works. And an ETF can be bought through them,” he says. Henrique Teixeira, chief executive of Ripio in Brazil.

He explains, however, that the investor who manages to enter this market by buying cryptocurrencies directly has a lower operating cost. “The ETF is a passive fund, linked to some asset, but it has the management fees, it has the custody fee of B3 and everything else. This cost should be around 0.5% to 1%, on average. Investing directly in cryptos, this cost drops by 30% to 40%“, explains.

The executive claims, however, that ETFs are a good gateway, as is the case in the stock market. “Through them, investors will become familiar with the assets and also with the risks and best opportunities. These funds are now focused on the main assets. As the investor gains more knowledge and looking for ‘hidden’ opportunities in this market, he can start trading on his own“, it says.

Another advantage of ETFs is the regulatory issue, according to Thalita Rodrigues e Silva Forne, product manager at B3. That’s because these products they are exchange-traded funds and comply with CVM rules, unlike what happens with “alone” cryptoactives.

“Crypto ETFs, in practice, replicate the prices of cryptocurrencies. It can be a replication of the bitcoin price in different environments, it can reference a basket that has bitcoin, ethereum, etc. And the ETF, in addition to replicating the price variation of the asset, complies with CVM rules. When comparing the regulated market for ETFs and the unregulated market for cryptos, the funds bring advantages over settlement, regulatory oversight, in addition to having clear rules and B3 as the central counterparty. So we guarantee that the Brazilian investor, when buying an ETF share, will receive their share,” he says.

For these and other reasons, cryptocurrency ETFs should continue to pop up on the market. For Ricardo Dantas, co-president of Foxbit, more products of the type are expected to be created in the next two to three years, especially due to the emergence of new assets of the type.

“I believe that other ETFs will be created with a mix of crypto portfolios, because today we have more than 2,000 cryptocurrencies. the top 100 most traded, you have a $1 trillion market“, he says. “I believe there are still two to three years of creation of new ETFs because, at the same time that bitcoin funds, ethereum are being created, you see new cryptos being launched in the market and this makes investors too they want exposure to them,” he says.

The executive, however, guarantees that in the same period the idea of ​​having cryptocurrencies in them (without being exposed through an ETF or active fund) will become more and more widespread and will become a “need” for all people.

“Soon everyone will be ‘forced’, so to speak, to understand how a crypto safekeeping works, what it’s like to have a wallet, etc. It’s a process that will be natural, as natural as using a payment application. we used to pay via QR Code and today it’s a common thing,” he says.

For him, one of the reasons for this is that cryptocurrencies will be increasingly accepted as a means of payment and will therefore no longer be seen as just a financial investment.