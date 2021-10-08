Cryptos today: Bitcoin targets new weekly high with institutional support, Chiliz goes beyond sports and more news

SAO PAULO – Bitcoin (BTC) prepares another positive weekly closing after opening on Friday (8) in a new high. The cryptocurrency momentarily surpassed $56,000 just before 6 am, a price that hadn’t been recorded since May 11, a day before falling more than 10% on the way to July’s lows.

At 7:02 am, the BTC was quoted at US$ 55,386, up 1.6% daily. In the week, the main digital asset in the world has accumulated an appreciation of 26.4%. According to JP Morgan, the rally is supported by the re-entry of institutional capital, which is once again seeking protection against the escalation of global inflation.

A similar move was seen in 2020 during the height of the crisis caused by the pandemic. At the time, institutional contributions were pointed out as the main catalyst for Bitcoin’s price soaring from $10,000 to nearly $65,000 in six months.

The current optimism is revealed in the Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index, which measures investor sentiment towards the cryptocurrency and ranks at the highest level in months – 74 out of 100 points.

Bitcoin earnings also spread to other cryptocurrencies, especially those with a lower market value. These altcoins register even better performance on the day and go up to 21%, in the case of Fantom (FTM), which offers an alternative solution to Ethereum (ETH) and adds up to a value of more than 90% in the last seven days.

Chiliz (CHZ), the native currency of the blockchain that coins almost all of the market’s fan tokens, including Flamengo, Corinthians and São Paulo, also stands out with an 11% appreciation in the wake of the announcement that the company will expand the business beyond the sports.

On the other hand, the cryptocurrency that falls the most in the day is the Shiba Inu (SHIB), which plummets almost 30% after a shot that reached almost 400% in one week. Thus, even with the strong retreat on the day, the asset still accumulates a weekly high of around 200%.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:02 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) $55,386 +1.6% Ethereum (ETH) $3,634 +1.5% Cardano (ADA) $2.28 -1.8% Binance Coin (BNB) $437 -1.9% XRP (XRP) $1.08 -0.7%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Fantom (FTM) $2.26 +21.4% Harmony ([ativo=ONE]) US$ 0.210194 +20.2% yearn.finance (YFI) $37,156 +15.8% Arweave (AR) $68.33 +12.3% Chiliz (CHZ) US$ 0.341148 +11%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Shiba Inu (SHIB) US$ 0.00002238 -28.9% Decentralized Social (DESO) $113.65 -15% dYdX (DYDX) $21.72 -5% Bitcoin Gold (BTG) US$ 68.71 -4.4% Internet Computer (ICP) US$51.08 -4.6%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 52.80 -0.38% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 71.21 -1.68% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 59.17 +0.68% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 19.02 -1.19% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 14.52 +1.33%

See the main news from the crypto market this Friday (8):

Institutional investors are buying Bitcoin to protect against inflation, says JP Morgan

According to a report by JP Morgan released to clients on Thursday (7), institutional investors are again turning to Bitcoin (BTC) as an asset to protect against inflation. Digital currency would even have gained preference over gold.

“Institutional investors seem to be returning to Bitcoin, perhaps seeing it as a better inflation hedge than gold,” the document noted.

For bank analysts, the resurgence of inflation concerns among investors has renewed interest in using cryptocurrency as a hedge, which, in turn, has generated a new wave of purchases that would be fueling the rally that has already resulted in a weekly high of almost 30% in the last seven days.

JP Morgan corroborates the thesis raised by data brought by the analysis house Glassnode, which already pointed to the return of institutional capital to cryptocurrency since the last week of September.

At the time, the daily entry of, on average, US$ 1.75 billion in the market would have been responsible for the monthly closing at US$ 43,000, a level considered crucial to give rise to an upward movement in October, considered a month historically of recovery for cryptocurrency.

Read also: XP and Rico launch two cryptocurrency passive funds, with investment starting at R$ 100

Pioneer company of fan tokens wants to tokenize brands outside of sports

Chiliz (CHZ), a sister company of Socios.com, will no longer focus solely on sports and is preparing to expand into other industries.

In an announcement this Friday morning (8) via Twitter, CEO Alexandre Dreyfus confirmed that the company will invest US$ 60 million in tokenization of media, entertainment (TV, music) and retail, as well as brands in general.

“Our goal is to become one of the most mainstream/consumer-oriented blockchain ventures,” said the executive.

The move takes place after the company successfully led the popularization of fan tokens, a category of cryptoactives that already collects more than 100 teams from different modalities.

Chiliz is the platform where most of the fan tokens of football teams were coined, including Barcelona, ​​Juventus and Paris Saint Germain, in addition to four Brazilian clubs so far: Atlético Mineiro and Corinthians, which already have the tokens $GALO and $ SCCP, and Flamengo and São Paulo, which are still preparing the launch of assets aimed at fans.

