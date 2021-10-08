Cuca reveals conversation with “target” Hulk and seeks to rescue decisive Nacho at Atlético-MG | athletic-mg

Atletico-MG stars, Hulk and Nacho Fernández have dropped out of production in recent games compared to what they have delivered this season. Coach Cuca stated that he will talk to the players and seek a solution to reverse the situation.

Rooster’s top scorer with 21 goals, the number 7 has not been in the net for five games. Against Internacional, however, he served Keno in the winning goal. According to coach alvinegro, it will be necessary to increase the repertoire for the attacker to return to good performance.

“I’ve already talked to him a lot, that he’s already being targeted in the way he plays. We have to have a plan B, C, within this booklet. We’ll have to work even more on that.”

1 of 3 Hulk, from Atlético-MG, against Chapecoense — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG Hulk, from Atlético-MG, against Chapecoense — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG

In the last move of the game against Chape, Hulk had the chance of the goal that would give the victory to Galo. The submission, however, went wrong. A reflection of fatigue, according to him – there are 51 matches played in the season.

– If I were more rested, with a better leg, I could define it better. There are a lot of games, but you don’t have to get attached to it. We have to keep our focus with a lot of humility and work to achieve it.

Hulk laments the draw against Chapecoense: “Bitter draw for us”

The Argentine, in turn, who is one of the team’s main waiters with eight assists, has not participated in the team’s goals for seven games. The goal hiatus is even longer, at 11 games – he scored nine in 2021.

– Nacho also had this fall, it’s seen, it’s notorious, and we have to give him confidence to play, within the collection, of course, because he’s an important player for us, who can, and should, resolve situations . So, we have confidence in him and we will continue to work hard so that he can resume the great games he played.

It is worth remembering that the athletic midfielder was out of combat in June after testing positive for Covid-19.