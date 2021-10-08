day there is bullshit for punishment and pawn planning boycott

Rico’s victory in yesterday’s farmer’s test and the start of his reign in “The Farm 13” (RecordTV) put more fire in the hay! The day started with the comedian distributing tasks and pins to the other participants.

One pawn, in particular, is not at all happy with Rico’s behavior and is already plotting to sabotage the boy. A punishment also caused this afternoon, leaving Erasmus unsatisfied. The infraction took away one of the most beloved rooms by the fitness influencer… that’s right, the gym! With that, he and Aline had an argument.

Check out what happened today in “The Farm”:

task distribution

Rico Melquiades caused by distributing the functions to the pedestrians this morning. Farmer of the week after getting rid of the hot seat, he got up in a good mood, waking the peons with applause and already needling Tati Quebra Barraco, Solange Gomes and MC Gui.

Let’s wake up. Get up, let’s work. Nobody came here to lie down. You too Sol, change clothes to work.

Rico delegated the role of the cow to Victor Pecoraro. The comedian criticized Victor’s complaints about back pain to avoid household chores. “When it comes to doing activities to earn money and a prize, this pain disappeared. So if this pain disappeared to earn money, he will start his work on the cow,” he said.

He also spared no pains for Solange, who took care of the horse, Tati, who took care of the sheep, and MC Gui, who took care of the birds. Pedestrians were called “borers” and accused of “just eating and sleeping.”

The day has already started with disagreement

Aline Mineiro and Erika Schneider argued while trying to help Erasmo Viana and Victor Pecoraro with the cows. The discussion started after Erika complained that Aline was teaching the task in the wrong way.

“We had talked about not arguing in front of others,” Erika said gruffly during the melee.

The Farm 2021: Aline Mineiro and Erika Schneider fall out in front of Erasmo Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Rico and MC Gui also exchanged snipes

After delegating the role of handling the birds to MC Gui, farmer Rico Melquiades and the funkeiro needled into the kitchen at the headquarters. In the exchange of barbs, the comedian questioned whether the singer would stay with him in the condition of freeing him from next week’s hot seat.

“Flirt with me! Do you want to catch me, is that what you want?”, asked the comedian.

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades talks with MC Gui after delegation of tasks Image: Reproduction/Twitter

Victor is planning to get revenge on Rico

Speaking with Solange Gomes, Tati Quebra Barraco and MC Gui, Victor Pecoraro said that he believes he will be nominated for the next farm by farmer Rico Melquiades. He promised to get revenge by throwing a bucket of water on the comedian’s head, in case that happens.

The actor also stated that he will boycott Rico’s “reign”. After seeing in the manual that if the workers don’t do their jobs, the farmer is forced to do them for them, Victor says he won’t take care of the cows tomorrow, to force Rico to work in his place.

During the night, Tati said that if he was given the task of the cows, he would not do it: “None of the cows I’m going to do and he has to do it if he doesn’t take punishment. So, I’m fine with it,” he said.

The Farm 2021: Victor Flat Ball Against Rico Image: Playback/Playplus

Tati refused Dayane’s food

Tati Quebra Barraco and Solange Gomes criticized the attitude of Dayane Mello — who is in the countryside with Erika Schneider and Tiago Piquilo — when helping to prepare lunch for the participants.

“I’m not hungry, but I don’t want to eat this food. Today everyone decided to get their hands dirty?”, said Tati, visibly upset.

The Farm 2021: Tati and Solange don’t eat food prepared by Day Image: Reproduction/Twitter

Punishment caused bullshit between Erasmus and Aline

This afternoon, Aline Mineiro caused a punishment after using the bathroom at the headquarters. The pawn is in the stall and, due to the infraction, the pawns will be without academy for two days.

Some pawns joked that this was Erasmus’ weak point. Trying to seek compassion, Aline recalled that other people also committed infractions and that she took cold showers when they received the punishment of running out of hot water without complaining.

Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex, however, countered: “Yeah, but you took two [punições] in the same week.” The two then fell out and Aline began to cry.

The Farm 2021: Aline and Erasmo fight Image: Playback/Playplus

Dr. Dolittle, is that you?

Erasmo Viana told Tiago Piquilo that “a little bird told” that the countryman will not be eliminated in the third field. The case happened as soon as Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex finished meditating.

“Man, I was meditating there and I only heard a tap on the glass. I continued to meditate. When I finished, there was a little bird on the ground. I went there, picked it up, put it in my lap, petted it. […] I had just meditated, I was at peace, I had just prayed. Man, there are some things that happen that we… But that’s it,” said the influencer.

The Farm 2021: Erasmus tells about the bird Image: Playback/Playplus

James is worried about Victor

Tiago Piquilo talked to Erasmo Viana about Victor Pecoraro. The countryman shared his concern for the actor.

“Victor wasn’t doing very well today, right? He was really bad, man,” said Tiago. “At dawn he was very bad. On account of the family. He cried a lot. A lot, a lot. And he even said some strong things like that, you know? Related to the game, to withstand the pressure of staying away from the family.”

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo talks to Erasmo Image: Playback/Playplus