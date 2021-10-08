Death rate drops, but delta worries

Brazil reaches the mark of 600 thousand deaths by covid-19 with almost half of the population fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, amid the resumption of trade and events and in anticipation of a sequence of long holidays.

Today, the daily moving average of deaths is below 500. In April —at the worst moment of the pandemic in the country—, it reached 3,125.

Between January and April this year, the country totaled nearly 210,000 deaths. On June 17, we reached 500,000 — since then, it’s been almost four months and 100,000 lives lost.

Today, in absolute numbers, the daily number of deaths is close to that registered in April of last year, at the beginning of the pandemic, and in October and November, when there was a drop in records.

This year, after a strong acceleration in the first half, the pace of deaths fell between the end of June and mid-September, when it stabilized. During this same period, 70 million Brazilians completed the immunization with the second dose or single dose.

Worldwide, the trend is for a drop in deaths — the sum of deaths last week was the smallest in a year. Even so, the number of lives lost per day in Brazil remains high. According to the World Health Organization, in the last seven days, the accumulated here (3383) was only below the United States (12,674), Russia (6,294) and Mexico (3,520).

Brazil is the ninth country with the most deaths per 100,000 inhabitants (281.72) —behind Peru (605.12) and Eastern European countries such as Bosnia and Herzegovina (328.25) and Hungary (309.73) .

Only on Tuesday (5), there were 686 deaths here — at the beginning of the pandemic, the world was shocked when Italy and Spain confirmed close to 700 deaths a day, each.

September was the month with the fewest deaths this year (16,275) in Brazil, but it showed an acceleration trend on the average on the 22nd — exactly two weeks after the September 7 holiday. Since then, the numbers have remained stable.

Now, we will have three holidays in just over 30 days —next Tuesday, October 12th (Nossa Senhora Aparecida); on another Tuesday, November 2 (All Ended); and on a Monday, November 15 (Proclamation of the Republic).

Last year, these days off took place during a period of low indicators (cases, deaths and hospitalizations for covid) and relaxation of the quarantine, which made many people relax in relation to protection measures. After the long holidays in October and November, there was an increase in hospitalizations.

Despite the apparent improvement in recent records, thousands of families remain in mourning. Experts heard by UOL ask for caution.