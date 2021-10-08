Denmark’s far-right party wants bill to expel thousands of immigrants | World

The Danish People’s Party and former Danish Minister of Immigration and Integration, non-party MP Inger Støjberg, joined forces and presented a draft law on Tuesday (5) to tighten the country’s immigration rules.

The project proposes to deport immigrants and refugees sentenced to sentences of more than three months, or who have not passed the Danish language proficiency test at the intermediate or higher level and those who have been unemployed for more than 12 consecutive months or who depend exclusively on government social benefits .

The measure could affect the lives of 50 thousand people. According to Danish People’s Party Chairman Kristian Dahl and Inger Støjberg.

2 of 1 Inger Støjberg, in photo from 2016, when she was Denmark’s Minister of Immigration and Integration — Photo: Mathias Loevgreen Bojesen/Scanpix/Reuters Inger Støjberg, in photo from 2016, when she was Denmark’s Minister of Immigration and Integration — Photo: Mathias Loevgreen Bojesen/Scanpix/Reuters

When asked by a Danish newspaper whether the law would respect the international conventions to which Denmark is a party, neither Dahl nor Støjberg could answer.

“The project requires closer scrutiny. There is no doubt that we are on the sidelines of what can be done”, said the former Minister of Immigration to the newspaper “Jyllands-Posten”.

Also according to a representative of the Danish People’s Party, Denmark can, in principle, expel people of foreign origin, without conflicting with the conventions.

“We’ve learned from history that you can do more within convention than you normally think. If we get the 90 votes in Parliament, we can choose what is either unconventional or correct,” Dahl emphasized.

Approval depends on votes and has retroactive effect

Currently, parties considered to be far-right in Denmark hold 21 of the 179 seats in parliament. For a bill to be voted on and approved, 90 simple majority votes are required. Before voting, any proposal in the country is put up for discussion at least three times. If approved, the law may enter into force with immediate and retroactive effect.

Denmark is a country where laws are strict for immigrants and refugees. Last month Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of the Social Democratic Party, a party considered to be of the center-left, presented an economic plan where women from Muslim-majority countries, who live in Denmark and have no paid occupation, would have to contribute with 37 hours of voluntary work per week to continue receiving state-paid social benefits.

Policy analysts in Denmark see the bill as an attempt by the far right to win back some of its voters. The proposal was even widely publicized on social media by both the Danish People’s Party and the former immigration minister.

READ TOO: Denmark changes rule for receiving social benefits due to lack of labor

Separation of couples seeking asylum

Støjberg has been on trial since September by the Supreme Court of Denmark in a historic case. She is accused of illegally ordering the separation of all asylum-seeking couples in 2016, where one or both spouses were minors.

Between 2015 and 2019, the former Minister of Immigration and Integration was part of the center-right government of then Prime Minister Lars Rasmussen, of the Liberal Party of Denmark. The government was supported by the populist Danish People’s Party.

During the period that Inger Støjberg was in office, more than 100 new restrictions for immigrants and refugees were introduced, and even advertisements in Lebanese newspapers were published in Arabic to discourage refugees from going to Denmark.

However, the biggest controversy had been a photo of Inger posing with a cake celebrating the 50th amendment, which made it even more difficult to reunify immigrant and refugee families in the country in March 2017. The image caused outrage by the Refugee Agency of the UN.